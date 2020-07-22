Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after baby dies in Wembley

22 July 2020, 14:47

Paramedics were called to Preston Road, Wembley, on Wednesday morning
Paramedics were called to Preston Road, Wembley, on Wednesday morning. Picture: Google
Ewan Somerville

By Ewan Somerville

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a baby in north-west London.

Paramedics were called to Preston Road in Wembley at around 9.50am on Wednesday but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scotland Yard said the woman and the baby, who was less than one year old, were known to each other.

Investigators are not looking for anyone else over the death.

Commander Roy Smith, of the Met Police, said: "This is a tragic incident and my thoughts are with all those affected, including the family and our first responders who rushed to the scene.

"Whilst I know the effects of this death will reverberate throughout the local community, please be reassured that we are doing everything we can to investigate and, at this early stage, are not seeking any other person in connection with the death.

"I would like to hear from anyone who feels they may have information that could assist our investigation to understand this horrific tragedy.”

Anyone with information is urged to all 101 quoting CAD1977 of 22 July.

