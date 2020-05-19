Woman found 'dismembered in suitcase' named by police

19 May 2020, 16:43 | Updated: 19 May 2020, 17:02

Phoenix Netts has been named as the victim who was found in a suitcase
Phoenix Netts has been named as the victim who was found in a suitcase. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Kate Buck

A woman whose dismembered body was found inside a suitcase in the Forest of Dean has been named as 28-year-old Phoenix Netts.

It is not yet clear exactly where Phoenix was killed, police have said, after her body inside multiple suitcases was found inside a car with a man and woman on Thursday.

Police pulled the pair at around 10.30pm that evening, before making the gruesome discovery.

It is believed the body had been burnt before they attempted to move it.

Gareeca Conita Gordon, 27, from Birmingham has been charged with Phoenix's murder on or before the 12 May.

Mahesh Sorathiya, 38, from Wolverhampton has been charged with assisting an offender on the same date.

Jamaican nation Gordon has been remanded into prison, while father-of-two Sorathiya has been granted conditional bail. Both will next appear in court on 4 August.

Her body was found inside multiple suitcases in a car being driven in the Forest of Dean
Her body was found inside multiple suitcases in a car being driven in the Forest of Dean. Picture: Google

It has been reported that police are searching the women's hostel in Birmingham where Phoenix had been living for a number of months.

Phoenix's heartbroken family have paid tribute to her in a statement released through police.

They said: “As a family we are devastated with what has happened to Phoenix.

“We ask most humbly that our family’s privacy is respected whilst we grieve and come to terms with the loss of Phoenix in such tragic circumstances.

“Whilst we understand this is a news story, we hope everyone can understand why we need to be left alone at this very difficult time.

“We have family and good friends supporting us and our thanks go out to all of them.

“We would also like to thank all the police officers involved in the investigation for their hard work and sensitivity."

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Griffiths from our homicide team said: “Firstly, I’d like to offer my sincere condolences to Phoenix’s family.

“We’ve worked closely with colleagues at Gloucestershire over the past week and our investigation continues at pace.

“We’d urge anyone with any information about the tragic loss of Phoenix’s life to get in touch with us."

Anyone with any information can contact us via Live Chat at our website or call 101 anytime.

