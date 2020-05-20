Woman killed and man who intervened injured in Wigan stabbing

By Megan White

A woman has died and a man is in hospital after a stabbing in Wigan.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was knifed in a property on Upholland Road around 4pm on Wednesday.

Despite best efforts by paramedics, she passed away at the scene.

Police believe the man, in his 40s, had attempted to intervene in the attack when he was injured.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

He remains in custody for questioning.

A scene remains in place whilst investigation work is carried out.

Detective Superintendent Jamie Daniels said: “Firstly our thoughts are with the lady’s loved ones after this absolutely tragic incident.

“We will offer them full support and do all that we can to provide them with much deserved answers.

“Our thoughts also remain with the man who is currently in hospital and receiving treatment.

“Our specially trained officers will continue to support his family at this difficult time.

“Clearly this investigation is in its very early stages and we are working to ensure that we follow every line of enquiry.

“We understand that this news will likely cause concern among the local community but I would like to stress that at this stage we do believe this to be an isolated incident.

“There will be a higher police presence in the area and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to please speak to these officers who are there to offer support and help.

“I would also urge anyone with information to please get in contact with us as even the smallest detail could progress our investigation significantly.”