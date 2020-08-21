£5.7 million worth of cocaine found in hidden van compartment

By Maddie Goodfellow

A man has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years after £5.7 million worth of cocaine was found in a hidden compartment in the back of a van.

Nabil Chaudhry, 31, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between July 2018 and July 2019 and possessing criminal property.

Police have released footage of the moment the huge haul was discovered.

Detectives said he was arrested at a petrol station in Doncaster on July 20 last year as police found 45 blocks of cocaine branded with the Gucci logo.

The 1kg packages - with a total estimated street value of £5.7 million - were discovered behind purpose-built panelling screwed into the back of the vehicle.

Investigators discovered Chaudhry was involved in the supply of another 75kg of Class A drugs, while £50,000 in cash had been put into his current account.

Read more: Birmingham added to coronavirus 'watch list' as Northampton becomes 'area of intervention'

Read more: Ban on evictions extended by four weeks to 20 September

Police found the drugs in a hidden compartment. Picture: PA

Nabil Chaudhry was jailed for seven and a half years. Picture: PA

Metropolitan Police Detective Inspector Glenn Butler said: "The drugs being carried in this vehicle were believed to be destined for distribution on the streets of London.

"There is an undeniable link between drug supply and violence, much of which we have witnessed across the capital in recent months.

"By intercepting the delivery of millions of pounds worth of Class A drugs, I am confident we have prevented harm coming to Londoners, and those who choose to visit our city.

"I am proud of the dedication and proactivity of my teams which has resulted in this sentence today.

"The detection of this criminality should send a warning to anyone considering carrying out similar acts that we will use all powers available to us to bring you to justice."