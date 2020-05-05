Woman arrested on suspicion of murder following a "serious incident" in South Wales

The scene in Pen-y-Graig. Picture: ITV Wales

By Maddie Goodfellow

A 29 year old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly man died and three other people were injured in a "serious incident" at a convenience store in south Wales.

Police officers attended the village of Pen-y-Graig "following reports of a serious incident at the location".

In a tweet, the South Wales Police force said: "One woman has been arrested and is in police custody.

"Police and paramedics are currently at the scene.

"The public are asked to avoid the area until further notice."

Four people were taken to hospital following the incident, the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed.

A spokesperson said: “We were called today, Tuesday May 5, at approximately 1.50pm to reports of an incident on Tylacelyn Road in Tonypandy.

“We sent one rapid response vehicle, three emergency ambulances, two advanced paramedic practitioners and our Hazardous Area Response Team, who were supported by an air ambulance.

“Four people were taken by road to Cardiff’s University Hospital of Wales and the Royal Glamorgan Hospital.”

Rhondda MP Chris Bryant called the incident "horrific", tweeting: "I've been informed of the horrific events in Penygraig and will keep people updated as soon as I have further news."

Councillor Andrew Morgan, leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, said in a statement: "I have this afternoon been made aware by the police of the serious incident which has occurred in Pen Y Graig today.

"My thoughts are with the families and friends of those involved in this awful incident.

"More details will be issued by the police in due course, but council services stand ready, working alongside South Wales Police, to provide reassurance and support to the community at this very difficult time."

Rhondda AM Leanne Wood said: "I have heard a terrible incident has happened in Penygraig and someone has been arrested. I very much hope everyone involved is ok."

Alex Davies-Jones, Labour MP for Pontypridd, tweeted: "Really concerned by the news coming out of Pen Y Graig this afternoon.

"Thank you to all our emergency services for responding so quickly. Thoughts are with all those involved."

Leanne Wood, Assembly Member for Rhondda, said in a video posted on Twitter that she was shocked by the incident.

"Most of the people in our small, close-knit community of Pen Y Graig will be left feeling shocked after the news tonight of a serious incident, a violent incident in our local Co-op," the Plaid Cymru politician said.

"This is the shop that is my local grocery shop, it's the shop that my family use to do most of our shopping in.

"I know the staff there, I know most of the regular shoppers there and it's a high street that is different to no other in Wales.

"It's really shocking news. My heartfelt sympathy goes to all of those who are affected, all of those who have been harmed by the incident and their extended families.

"My thoughts are with the staff in the Co-op as well who must have been traumatised by the events there this afternoon."