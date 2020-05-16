Woman charged with murder after female's torso found in suitcases

The A4136 between Coleford and Monmouth where police trailed a suspect vehicle. Picture: Google

By Nick Hardinges

A woman has been charged with murder after police discovered another female's torso in two suitcases.

The discovery of human remains was made by a police officer close to a quarry near Coleford in the Forest of Dean on Tuesday night.

Gloucestershire Constabulary confirmed a man and a woman who were arrested have now been charged in connection with the finding.

Gareeca Conita Gordon, 27, of Salisbury Road, Birmingham, has been accused of killing the woman on or before 12 May 2020.

Mahesh Sorathiya, 38, of Denmore Gardens, Wolverhampton, has been charged with assisting an offender and will be appearing alongside Gordon at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

"The pair have been refused bail and are due to appear before magistrates in Cheltenham via video link on Saturday 16 May," a police spokesman said.

"Police are awaiting the results of DNA tests to establish the identity of the victim."

A member of the public alerted police after seeing a suspicious vehicle driving erratically.

Officers located the vehicle shortly after and spoke with two people, leading to the discovery of a pair of suitcases containing human remains.

The constabulary said a post-mortem examination was found to be inconclusive and further examinations are ongoing to establish the cause of death.