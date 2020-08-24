Woman dead and man critically injured after being hit by same car in separate collisions

24 August 2020, 17:18

Greater Manchester Police have responded to the incidents (file image)
Greater Manchester Police have responded to the incidents (file image). Picture: PA
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

A woman has died and a man is in a critical condition after they were hit by the same car in separate collisions, police have said.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and serious injury by dangerous driving after the crashes in Bolton on Sunday.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said a blue Land Rover TD4 was travelling along Chorley Street at about 4pm when it mounted the pavement and hit a 50-year-old woman, who died at the scene.

The vehicle failed to stop and continued onto St George's Road and then Chorley New Road, where it collided with a 36-year-old man who was stood at a traffic island, police said.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The vehicle failed to stop on Chorley Street in Bolton
The vehicle failed to stop on Chorley Street in Bolton. Picture: Google

Detective constable Emma Kennedy said: "This is a dreadful incident where two members of public have been struck by the same vehicle a short distance apart.

"Specialist officers are looking after the families of both victims at this devastating time.

"Our thoughts remain with the family of the woman who has very sadly died, and with the family of the man who remains critically ill in hospital.

"It is absolutely essential that anyone with information, who saw the car prior to or shortly after these collisions makes contact with police.

"If you have CCTV or dash-cam footage that can assist us, please also get in touch as soon as possible."

Police said the driver was arrested at the scene of the second collision and remains in custody for questioning.

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 4741 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

