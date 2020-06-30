Boy, 16, shot dead and 14-year-old wounded in Seattle police-free zone

A teenager has died after being shot in the Seattle autonomous zone. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A 16-year-old boy has been shot dead and a 14-year-old wounded during a shooting in Seattle's autonomous zone.

This is now the second deadly shooting in the past two weeks following one on 20 June when a 19-year-old man was killed and a 33-year-old man was wounded.

This was "dangerous and unacceptable", said Police Chief Carmen Best.

"Enough is enough," she told reporters. "We need to be able to get back into the area."

Demonstrators have occupied several blocks around Seattle Police Department's East Precinct and a park for about two weeks after police abandoned the facility following standoffs and clashes with protesters calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality.

The area was originally dubbed the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (Chaz), but is now known as the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (Chop).

This is now the second deadly shooting in the past two weeks after a 19-year-old was killed and man, 33, wounded during a shooting on on 20 June. Picture: PA

Witnesses reported seeing a white Jeep near one of the makeshift barriers around the protest zone at about 3am on Monday, just before the shooting, a police statement said.

Callers to 911 said several people fired shots into the vehicle and police said two people who were probably the occupants were taken to hospital.

The elder of the two died in hospital, and the 14-year-old is currently in a critical condition.

"Detectives searched the Jeep for evidence, but it was clear the crime scene had been disturbed," the police statement said.

Ms Best said the shootings are obscuring the message of racial justice that protesters say they are promoting.

"Two African American men are dead, at a place where they claim to be working for Black Lives Matter. But they're gone, they're dead now," she said.

The zone is self-policing after a spate of clashes between police and protesters. Picture: PA

Mayor Jenny Durkan said last week that the city would start trying to dismantle what has been named the "Capitol Hill Organised Protest" area. City workers on Friday tried to remove makeshift barriers around the area but stopped their work after demonstrators objected.

Nearby businesses and property owners filed a federal lawsuit against the city last Wednesday, claiming officials had been too tolerant of those who created the zone and have deprived property owners of their rights by allowing the zone to continue.

The business owners said they were not trying to undermine the protesters' anti-police-brutality and Black Lives Matter messages.

But they said they have suffered because the zone has limited access to their businesses and some owners trying to clean graffiti from their storefronts or attempting to photograph protesters have been threatened.

The president has repeatedly criticised the Seattle protest area and city leaders, saying the zone is run by "anarchists".