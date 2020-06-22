Justin Bieber says sexual assault allegation is 'factually impossible'

Justin Biber has denied accusations of sexual assault. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Justin Bieber has denied an allegation of sexual assault in 2014, saying it is "factually impossible".

The singer has been accused of attacking a woman at a hotel in Texas in March 2014.

In a long denial in a series of posts on Twitter, he said was elsewhere with his then girlfriend Selena Gomez at the time, and that he's taking legal action against his accuser as there is "no truth to this story".

It comes after an allegation was made against the musician over the weekend by a woman on Twitter who said she was invited to his room after an impromptu concert in Austin, Texas on 9 March 2014.

The woman said she was 21 at the time of the alleged assault, and Bieber was 20.

But Bieber, now 26, has hit back at the allegations, saying he was never at the hotel in question on the date of the concert and that unbeknownst to the accuser, his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez was at the concert.

Taking to Twitter, the Canadian pop star said: "I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight.

I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

"Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.

"In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.

"As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez."

He then posted a series of receipts that he said showed where he stayed on the nights of the 9 and 10 March 2014.

We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The Pics I showed of me and Selena march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends pic.twitter.com/4ZDIqjeCIQ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home pic.twitter.com/Ku15SCYz91 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Bieber added that he and his team have confirmed with the hotel manager that he was never on the property on the date of the accusation.

He added he is seeking legal action against the accuser in this case.

"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed," he continues.

"However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action."