Justin Bieber says sexual assault allegation is 'factually impossible'

22 June 2020, 10:55

Justin Biber, pictured in 2014, has denied accusations of sexual assault
Justin Biber has denied accusations of sexual assault. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Justin Bieber has denied an allegation of sexual assault in 2014, saying it is "factually impossible".

The singer has been accused of attacking a woman at a hotel in Texas in March 2014.

In a long denial in a series of posts on Twitter, he said was elsewhere with his then girlfriend Selena Gomez at the time, and that he's taking legal action against his accuser as there is "no truth to this story".

It comes after an allegation was made against the musician over the weekend by a woman on Twitter who said she was invited to his room after an impromptu concert in Austin, Texas on 9 March 2014.

The woman said she was 21 at the time of the alleged assault, and Bieber was 20.

But Bieber, now 26, has hit back at the allegations, saying he was never at the hotel in question on the date of the concert and that unbeknownst to the accuser, his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez was at the concert.

Taking to Twitter, the Canadian pop star said: "I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight.

"Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.

"In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.

"As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez."

He then posted a series of receipts that he said showed where he stayed on the nights of the 9 and 10 March 2014.

Bieber added that he and his team have confirmed with the hotel manager that he was never on the property on the date of the accusation.

He added he is seeking legal action against the accuser in this case.

"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed," he continues. 

"However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action."

