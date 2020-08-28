Chris Grayling quits commons intelligence committee following chairman snub

28 August 2020, 20:22

Chris Grayling has quit the Commons Intelligence and Security committee
Chris Grayling has quit the Commons Intelligence and Security committee. Picture: PA
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Former Cabinet minister Chris Grayling has quit the Commons Intelligence and Security committee just weeks after he was blocked from heading the influential body.

The ex-transport secretary has written to the man who beat him to the chairmanship of the committee last month, Julian Lewis, to tender his resignation from the ISC.

Mr Lewis was expelled from the parliamentary Conservative Party after being elected head of the body with the backing of opposition MPs.

In the aftermath of the vote for chairman, Mr Lewis condemned what he called Downing Street's attempt to impose its "preferred candidate" to lead the committee.

The move came after Mr Grayling was widely seen as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's favoured candidate for the prestigious job.

In a statement at the time, Mr Lewis said that the 2013 Justice and Security Act explicitly removed the right of the prime minister to choose the ISC chairman and gave it to the committee members.

Amid the controversy, Downing Street denied that that the Government was seeking to "parachute" a preferred candidate in to the chairmanship, insisting that it was a matter for the senior parliamentarians on the committee to decide.

The impression that the Prime Minister wanted Mr Graling to head the committee - which oversees the work of the intelligence agencies MI5, MI6 and GCHQ - drew raised eyebrows across the political spectrum.

Unlike previous chairmen, the former transport secretary had little experience of security matters and was dubbed "failing Grayling" for a series of policy blunders during his time in government.

The decision to withdraw the Government whip from Mr Lewis left the Conservatives without a majority on the nine-member committee.

The spat over the chairmanship came ahead of the release of a much delayed report by the ISC on alleged Russian interference in UK politics.

Mr Johnson had been heavily criticised for blocking its publication ahead of last December's general election.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest Politics News

See more Latest Politics News

People who don't quarantine on arrival to the UK could be given a criminal record

Minister warns for those who break Covid quarantine could get 'criminal record'
Grant Shapps has said the government wants people to get back to work

'It is safe to return to offices' Government to launch return to workplace campaign
The vast majority of schools have said they 'expect' all pupils to return

97 per cent of schools expect to welcome back all pupils full time

UK News

Matt Hancock has dismissed the claim 15.3million patients who need follow up appointments are stuck on a hidden NHS waiting list.

Matt Hancock dismisses 15m NHS 'hidden waiting list' reports

Sir Ed Davey won a large majority of votes to become the Lib Dems fifth leader in half a decade

Sir Ed Davey elected as new Liberal Democrats leader

UK News

Layla Moran is up against the front runner Sir Ed Davey.

Watch Agin: Lib Dems announce new leader - Ed Davey or Layla Moran

UK News

Department for Education permanent secretary Jonathan Slater will step down on September 1

Top education civil servant steps down amid ongoing exam fiasco

UK News

Appointing Tony Abbott would be "shameful" according to Labour's Emily Thornberry

Choosing ex-Aussie PM for UK trade role would be 'shameful'

Brexit

Advisory groups are being set up to aid the UK's post-Brexit trade talks

Advisory groups set up to aid UK post-Brexit trade talks

The government has U-turned over face masks in schools

Government U-turn on face masks for English secondary schools

UK News