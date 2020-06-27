Sir Keir Starmer appoints Kate Green as new shadow education secretary

Kate Green has replaced Rebecca Long-Bailey as shadow education secretary. Picture: UK Parliament

By Nick Hardinges

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has replaced the former shadow education secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey with Kate Green.

The Stretford and Urmston MP has taken over from Ms Long-Bailey, a former leadership contender, who was sacked from the opposition front bench this week after tweeting a link to an interview alleged to contain an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

MPs on the left of the party had called for the former education secretary to be reinstated, but the Labour leader ignored demands saying he had made up his mind.

Announcing Ms Green's appointment on Saturday, Sir Keir said: "I'm delighted to appoint Kate Green as shadow education secretary.

"Kate has spent a lifetime campaigning against child poverty and educational inequalities.

"I look forward to working with her in this new role."

Kate Green has been a Labour MP since 2010. Picture: PA

Ms Green, who served as shadow minister for women and equalities under Mr Corbyn's leadership, said: "It's a privilege to have been asked to serve as shadow education secretary.

"The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on children's education.

"I look forward to working with teachers, unions, parents and councils to help ensure we get our children back in school as soon as possible."

She quit from Mr Corbyn's shadow Cabinet after the Brexit referendum, in what was seen by left-wing critics as a coup against the Islington North MP, and went on to chair Owen Smith's failed leadership bid.

Ms Green was then given the role of shadow minister for child poverty strategy in April, before Sir Keir elevated her to education spokeswoman two months on.

The Stretford and Urmston MP, who has represented Labour in the Commons since 2010, has previously spoken out against antisemitism, branding it "sickening".

I’m sickened by this. @jeremycorbyn please act to give us the proof we won’t tolerate it in @UKLabour https://t.co/VOW0EsgJc1 — Kate Green (@KateGreenSU) February 27, 2019

On 27 February 2019, she took to Twitter to urge the then-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to prove the party would not tolerate antisemitism.

Prior to becoming an MP, the 60-year-old was chief executive of the Child Poverty Action Group and before that, director of the National Council for One Parent Families (now Gingerbread).

Bristol North West MP Darren Jones said Ms Green's appointment as shadow education secretary was "brilliant news."

He wrote on Twitter: "Couldn’t be more pleased to see Kate Green as our new UK Labour Shadow Education Secretary.

"A life long campaigner against child poverty and inequality.

"Brilliant news."

Couldn’t be more pleased to see @KateGreenSU as our new @UKLabour Shadow Education Secretary. A life long campaigner against child poverty and inequality. Brilliant news. https://t.co/tspUlgMtZW — Darren Jones MP (@darrenpjones) June 27, 2020

The chief executive of The Children's Society, Mark Russell, said he was looking forward to working with the new shadow cabinet member.

He wrote: "Absolutely delighted by Kate Green's appointment as the new Shadow Education Secretary.

"Kate is deeply committed to helping disadvantaged children and we at The Children's Society are looking forward to working with her."

This story is being updated...