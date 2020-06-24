Live

Boris Johnson v Keir Starmer at PMQs: Watch live

24 June 2020, 11:51

Boris Johnson will face Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions the day after he announced a major easing in the lockdown in England.

Yesterday, the government revealed that from 4th July, pubs and restaurants can re-open, along with libraries, hairdressers and many other venues.

Speaking in the House of Commons yesterday, Mr Johnson said: "Today we can say that our long national hibernation is beginning to come to an end."

Also sure to come up during the PMQs session are the warning of a second wave of coronavirus, the reduction in the two-metre rule and the Reading terror attack on Saturday.

Watch the full session live right here.

Happening Now

Latest Politics News

See more Latest Politics News

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg had tabled a motion to establish an independent expert panel to determine complaints of bullying

MPs oppose Commons debates on bullying and harassment claims in victory for campaigners
The NHSx app cost almost £12 million to develop

Abandoned NHS contact tracing app cost almost £12 million

Boris Johnson is set to announce a significant easing of England's lockdown

Watch live: Boris Johnson announces major easing of England's lockdown
The PM is expected to make the announcement on Tuesday

PM to discuss easing two-metre social distancing rule with Cabinet ahead of announcement
Easing the lockdown measure could help pubs

Chancellor hints two-meter social distancing rule could be relaxed by PM
The PM has faced criticism for not setting up the committee sooner

PM criticised over failing to establish intelligence committee
The report said under Mr Corbyn, Labour had been "unprepared" for an election

Labour Party report blames Jeremy Corbyn and 'toxic culture' for election loss
Boris Johnson's demands have been dismissed as "impossible" by senior MEPs

Brexit: UK-EU trade deal by end of July 'impossible' say senior MEPs

Brexit

The Foreign Secretary said it is “not like painting your bike” and said we should be “proud of Britain’s role in the world"

Dominic Raab says £900,000 PM plane paint job 'delivers bang for our buck'

UK News

Dominic Raab said there were no plans to change triple lock pensions

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab insists government won't touch triple lock pensions

UK News