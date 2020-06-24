Live

Boris Johnson v Keir Starmer at PMQs: Watch live

Boris Johnson will face Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions the day after he announced a major easing in the lockdown in England.

Yesterday, the government revealed that from 4th July, pubs and restaurants can re-open, along with libraries, hairdressers and many other venues.

Speaking in the House of Commons yesterday, Mr Johnson said: "Today we can say that our long national hibernation is beginning to come to an end."

Also sure to come up during the PMQs session are the warning of a second wave of coronavirus, the reduction in the two-metre rule and the Reading terror attack on Saturday.

Watch the full session live right here.