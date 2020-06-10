Live

Boris Johnson v Keir Starmer at PMQs: Watch live from midday

10 June 2020, 11:32 | Updated: 10 June 2020, 11:59

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Boris Johnson will face Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions as more questions emerge on the government's response to coronavirus.

Yesterday, the government admitted that they will fail in their target of getting all primary school children back to school before the end of term, but are allowing zoos and theme parks to re-open.

Also sure to come up are the Black Lives Matter protests and the toppling of statues of slavers. Last weekend, angry demonstrators in Bristol tore down the statue of slaver Edward Colston and threw him into Bristol Harbour. What is the Prime Minister's view of how the UK remembers its past involvement in slavery?

It's sure to be another unmissable session which you can follow live, and in-depth, here with our team of political journalists and news reporters contributing to the LBC News live PMQs blog.

Happening Now

Happening Now

Latest Politics News

See more Latest Politics News

Cecil Rhodes statue stands at the front facade of the Oriel College in Oxford during the protest

Dozens of statues could fall over slavery links as review announced

UK News

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson was speaking in the Commons on Tuesday

Government scraps plans to get all primary school children back before summer

UK News

The Lib Dem mayoral candidate is calling for a review into racism in the Met

'Investigate Met Police for institutional racism,' says Lib Dem mayor candidate
The Home Secretary has called for migrants to be fingerprinted

Immigration officers 'fear violence' after Home Office orders fingerprinting of migrants

UK News

Matt Hancock is leading the government's daily coronavirus press briefing

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

UK News

Sir Keir Starmer said it was completely wrong to pull down the Colston statue in that way

Keir Starmer: Edward Colston statue 'should have been taken down a long, long time ago'

UK News

Two officers kneel down in front of protesters at Downing Street

Taking a knee should be an 'individual decision' for police officers, Keir Starmer says

UK News

Passengers entering the UK will be subject to a two week quarantine

Two-week 'ineffective' quarantine for UK arrivals comes into force

UK News

People shop at reopened Bury Market yesterday

Boris Johnson to set out plans to 'rebuild Britain' after covid-19 lockdown

UK News

Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely apologised for breaking lockdown rules a fortnight ago

Tory MP Bob Seely apologises for breaking lockdown by attending barbecue

UK News