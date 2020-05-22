Dominic Cummings spoken to by police after breaking lockdown rules to visit parents

The Prime Minister’s key adviser was spotted almost 300 miles from his London home despite having had symptoms of coronavirus. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Dominic Cummings was spoken to by police after he allegedly breached lockdown rules to stay with his parents in Durham.

The Prime Minister’s key adviser was spotted almost 300 miles from his London home despite having had symptoms of coronavirus, a joint investigation by the Mirror and The Guardian revealed.

He spoken to five days after the Government issued guidance which said: “You should not be visiting family members who do not live in your home.”

A member of the public is understood to have seen him and made a complaint to the police.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary told The Guardian: “On Tuesday, March 31, our officers were made aware of reports that an individual had travelled from London to Durham and was present at an address in the city.

“Officers made contact with the owners of that address who confirmed that the individual in question was present and was self-isolating in part of the house.

“In line with national policing guidance, officers explained to the family the guidelines around self-isolation and reiterated the appropriate advice around essential travel.”