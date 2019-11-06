Jeremy Corbyn attacks Tories over Grenfell Tower 'common sense' comments

Jeremy Corbyn has said he will be a "different kind of Prime Minister" and not one who "believes he was born to rule."

The Labour leader has used a campaign event in Telford to lay out his party's plans. At the event he told supporters if a Labour government is elected December 12th, he will be "proud to be your Prime Minister."

Mr Corbyn said: "I will be a very different kind of prime minister.

"Not the kind of prime minister who believes he was born to rule.

"Not the kind who thinks politics is a game."

The Tories say the victims of Grenfell didn’t have common sense.



I’ll tell you what’s common sense:



Don’t put flammable cladding on people’s homes.



Don’t close fire stations and don't cut fire fighters.



And don’t ignore residents when they tell you their home is a death trap. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 6, 2019

He used the speech as an opportunity to say he will only seek "power in order to share power."

Mr Corbyn said it wasn't just about him, "it’s about all of us."

Hitting out at Jacob Rees-Mogg following comments he made on LBC's Nick Ferrari show, Mr Corbyn said the Tories "shamefully seem to think the victims of the Grenfell fire died because they didn’t have the common sense to save themselves."

The Conservative politician suggested Grenfell Tower victims should have used "common sense" to ignore the London Fire Brigade's stay-put policy.

He said: "I think if either of us were in a fire, whatever the fire brigade said we would leave the burning building. It just seems the common sense thing to do and it is such a tragedy that that didn't happen."

Mr Rees-Mogg has since "profoundly" apologised for his words but has been slammed by the Brit-award winning grime artist Stormzy, who took to Twitter to condemn him.

At his event in Telford the Labour leader added: "I’ll tell you what’s common sense:

"Don’t put flammable cladding on people’s homes. That’s common sense.

"Don’t close fire stations and don't cut firefighters. That’s common sense."