Matt Hancock dismisses 15m NHS 'hidden waiting list' reports

27 August 2020, 12:11

Matt Hancock has dismissed the claim 15.3million patients who need follow up appointments are stuck on a hidden NHS waiting list.
Matt Hancock has dismissed the claim 15.3million patients who need follow up appointments are stuck on a hidden NHS waiting list. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Matt Hancock has rubbished a report claiming that the NHS has a "hidden waiting list" of 15.3 million patients who need follow-up appointments for health problems following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Health Secretary told LBC: "I've looked into this research since it arrived in the Times overnight, and it is total rubbish.

"It is actually a count of the total number of appointments that there are ... what they've done is counted all the appointments that there are in the NHS.

"If you have an appointment, that is not because you're on a waiting list, it is because you are going to go and see someone in the NHS.

"We measure waiting lists very rigorously and obviously a really important part of the recovery of the country post-coronavirus is getting those treatments that had to be delayed, getting them dealt with.

"But let's deal with the facts rather than a spurious survey."

The Sun reported the official waiting list currently has 3.9million people on it as it records patients who have not yet had their first hospital appointment after being referred by their GP.

But, according to the Times, new calculations show the "hidden" waiting list stands at 15.3million as patients await for follow-up appointments for their health problems.

NHS bosses have blasted the study as "flawed" and "self serving".

Medical bosses insisted now hospitals have come through the first wave of Covid-19 they can get back to business as usual.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest Politics News

See more Latest Politics News

Sir Ed Davey won a large majority of votes to become the Lib Dems fifth leader in half a decade

Sir Ed Davey elected as new Liberal Democrats leader

UK News

Layla Moran is up against the front runner Sir Ed Davey.

Watch Agin: Lib Dems announce new leader - Ed Davey or Layla Moran

UK News

Department for Education permanent secretary Jonathan Slater will step down on September 1

Top education civil servant steps down amid ongoing exam fiasco

UK News

Appointing Tony Abbott would be "shameful" according to Labour's Emily Thornberry

Choosing ex-Aussie PM for UK trade role would be 'shameful'

Brexit

Advisory groups are being set up to aid the UK's post-Brexit trade talks

Advisory groups set up to aid UK post-Brexit trade talks

The government has U-turned over face masks in schools

Government U-turn on face masks for English secondary schools

UK News

Pro-migrant demonstrators have marched on Downing Street

Demonstrators accuse government of 'dehumanising and vilifying' asylum seekers

UK News

Boris Johnson has hinted England could introduce face masks in schools

Boris Johnson hints at U-turn on face masks in English schools

UK News

Nazanin

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe lawyers call on government to 'stand up against abusive treatment'

World News

The twins tried to escape a refugee camp earlier this year

British 'terror twins' detained in high-security facility after attempted escape from refugee camp

UK News