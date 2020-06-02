MPs in backlash over 'Alton Towers' queueing system for Commons votes

MPs have criticised the Government after they were ordered to return to Westminster to vote despite a virtual system being in place.

Politicians returned to the House of Commons on Tuesday to vote on a motion to end virtual voting put forward by Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Hundreds of MPs queued to enter the chamber in what was described as being like something from the Alton Towers theme park, to vote on whether future motions would require in-person voting even though an online system has already been implemented.

There appeared to be much confusion as MPs entered the House to vote, with many unsure of what they had to do and where.

MPs defeated an amendment to restore remote voting during the Covid-19 pandemic by 185 votes to 242, majority 57.

Forty Three minutes. I have voted but there’s still this many left to vote pic.twitter.com/4UFM9MWPy4 — Alex Sobel says stay home (@alexsobel) June 2, 2020

Conservative former minister Mark Francois initially gave his name as former Labour minister Ed Balls before casting his no vote.

Tory MP Peter Bone (Wellingborough) appeared to impersonate a pirate as he repeated his 'aye' vote, saying: "Aye.... aye aye!"

Casting his vote one place before Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, Labour MP Kevin Brennan (Cardiff West) said: "Kevin Brennan, voting aye in the Mogg shambles."

This is a farce. I should think we will be back to remote voting before we are all much older. pic.twitter.com/n4vcOKGidb — Steve Baker MP (@SteveBakerHW) June 2, 2020

Shadow Environment Secretary Luke Pollard branded the system “ridiculous” and said it was “bad for democracy.”

The Prime Minister is facing a revolt from senior Tory MPs who oppose the system.

Robert Halfon is among the senior Tories who say the move will turn individuals into "parliamentary eunuchs".

I got told off for taking this picture, but people need to see how ridiculous this is. We are now 5 lines along with more snaking up the stairs. And not all MPs can be here as some are vulnerable. Each vote is going to take at least 30mins and we have 3 today. What a shower. pic.twitter.com/2otwn6OuKd — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) June 2, 2020

The chairman of the Education Select Committee accused Mr Rees-Mogg and his superiors of lacking empathy, and displaying a "tough luck, we don't care" attitude.

Mr Halfon, who said he was advised not to return by his GP, is backing moves to allow digital voting to resume in amendments to Mr Rees-Mogg's motion led by Conservative former Cabinet minister Karen Bradley.

The chair of the procedure committee's move is backed up by Caroline Nokes and Julian Knight, the Tory MPs who chair the women and equalities, and the digital, culture, media and sport committees, respectively.

In a video posted on Twitter showing where the queue was laid out, Mr Pollard said: “Just behind me is where hundreds of MPs are going to be doing the Mogg Conga later.

“We’re going to be queuing, it’s going to be like queuing for a ride at Alton Towers that just turns out to be a bit s**t.

“This is a terrible way of doing things, it deprives people of their MPs being able to make decisions for those MPs who are being shielded.”

This is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/M77e1kYlm0 — Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) June 2, 2020

He continued: “It reinforces the message that you need to be able-bodied to be an MP, that we’re not living by our values of extending those who are elected to categories of people who are traditionally underrepresented, disabled people being one of those.

“It is depriving people of their voice in Parliament, it’s bad for democracy.

“There’s a solution which works perfectly well which is the online voting system, and I’m afraid the Government has taken the wrong call here. This is going to be ridiculous later.

So this time we are trying a different route for voting and no one can find the end of the queue. Just been told this is the line for Tesco pic.twitter.com/ApFWrWKzse — Tim Loughton MP #StayAlertSaveLives (@timloughton) June 2, 2020

“Of course we’re being told to avoid crowded places – I’ll film a video later to show you what this place will look like with hundreds of people in.

“This is ridiculous, but this is what the Government is making MPs do. Utterly, utterly ridiculous.

“It’s this type of nonsense that erodes confidence in the Government’s ability to handle the crisis, and they need to think again and fast.”

No social distancing at all at bottom of Portcullis House escalator as MPs get stuck in a log jam with the queue stretching back to the bottom of the still moving escalator with MPs still pouring down. An absolute disgrace! pic.twitter.com/ze24f7smfl — Ben Bradshaw (@BenPBradshaw) June 2, 2020

Labour MP Jeff Smith also added: “Rees-Mogg’s bizarre airport style queue system around parliamentary estate for voting later - when MPs could vote perfectly well by clicking a button on our computers. (We’ve done it before and it works fine).”

Mr Rees-Mogg told his ConservativeHome podcast that he was planning to introduce measures to allow shielding MPs a way to play a limited role in Commons proceedings.

He said the changes were necessary because legislation was on a "go slow" due to constraints on committees operating, with only around a third of the usual level of legislative activity.

"We would simply not have been able to deliver on the manifesto if we had not brought Parliament back," Mr Rees-Mogg said.

Mr Rees-Mogg told the Commons he would table a motion on Wednesday which would enable MPs unable to attend Parliament on medical grounds to take part in certain proceedings.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle was forced to draw up plans to allow MPs to safely vote on the proposals in person on Tuesday, but he has called on the Government and Labour to agree on a safe compromise.