Rebecca Long-Bailey sacked from shadow cabinet over 'antisemitic conspiracy theory'

Rebecca Long-Bailey has been asked to leave the shadow cabinet. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sacked Rebecca Long-Bailey from the shadow cabinet after she shared an article containing an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, the party has said.

In a statement, the Labour party said: "This afternoon Keir Starmer asked Rebecca Long Bailey to step down from the Shadow Cabinet.

"The article Rebecca shared earlier today contained an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

"As leader of the Labour Party, Keir has been clear that restoring trust with the Jewish community is a number one priority.

"Antisemitism takes many different forms and it is important that we are all vigilant against it."

Rebecca Long-Bailey was serving as Shadow Secretary for Education. Labour said the appointment of a new Shadow Education Secretary will take place in the days ahead.