Rees-Mogg: Labour are trying to 'stymie' Government by halting MP's return to Westminster

19 May 2020, 11:21

The Commons leader has urged MPs to return to the House
The Commons leader has urged MPs to return to the House. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has accused Labour of attempting to "stymie" the Government by opposing the return of MPs to Parliament.

The Minister will hold a meeting with senior politicians, union representatives and Parliamentary officials on Tuesday to discuss a return to Westminister.

Ahead of the meeting, Mr Ress-Mogg claimed Parliament was not able to do its job properly with the current social-distancing regulations.

But critics have warned a return to the House of Commons could put staff and MPs at risk of spreading coronavirus and could run contrary to Government advice on working from home.

One union has branded the move "beggars belief" that Ministers wish for MPs to return to Westminster.

The Government wants to see MPs have to attend Parliament in person in order to take part in proceedings. With the Mr Rees-Mogg wanting to endthe so-called "hybrid" arrangements - allowing MPs to participate remotely - ended after the Whitsun recess, on June 2.

Speaking on his ConservativeHome podcast, Mr Rees-Mogg said: "What has been done is remarkable but it simply isn't a proper Parliament doing its job."

Mr Rees-Mogg said the hybrid provisions, which have included MPs contributing over video-link from their homes and taking part in remote voting, limited the amount of scrutiny of legislation.

He added: "Frankly, the opposition like having a hybrid Parliament because what is the opposition there to do? It's there to stop the Government getting things done.

"And it was willing to sacrifice a degree of scrutiny to stymie the Government's programme."

He said it would be "unreasonable" for pupils to start returning to schools in England - which could happen from June 1 in a phased manner - while MPs stayed away from Parliament.

Mr Rees-Mogg dismissed reports that the Tories were keen for a physical Parliament to return in order to bolster Boris Johnson when he takes on Sir Keir Starmer, following difficult sessions of Prime Minister's Questions against the new Labour leader.

It was a "completely trivial" point and claimed that Sir Keir's "Perry Mason approach to parliamentary scrutiny" did not work.

"It may convince a jury in a TV series but it didn't convince the British public," he said.

Mr Rees-Mogg is due to take part in a meeting of the House of Commons Commission chaired by the speaker on Tuesday afternoon.

Prospect, the union which represents staff in the Houses of Parliament, said a risk assessment had not been carried out for the return of all MPs and warned that Commons votes could take an hour to resolve because of social distancing rules limiting the numbers allowed in the lobbies.

The union's deputy general Garry Graham said: "Staff have made Herculean efforts to enable Parliament to work remotely, keeping MPs and staff safe and ensuring our democracy is unimpaired.

"It beggars belief that the Government would throw all of this away by forcing hundreds of MPs and staff to return to Westminster, putting them at risk and causing vast delays that will hamstring Parliament's ability to function effectively."

