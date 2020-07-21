'Shamima Begum needs to come back,' says Lib Dem leadership candidate Layla Moran

21 July 2020, 21:43

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Isis bride Shamima Begum "needs to come back" to the UK, Liberal Democrat leadership candidate Layla Moran has said.

Speaking with LBC's Iain Dale as part of her bid for party leadership, the MP for Oxford West and Abingdon said 20-year-old Ms Begum was a citizen of the UK who needed to be brought back "to face justice."

Ms Moran acknowledged that the former Isis bride - who was 15 when she left Britain for Syria - would need to be closely monitored upon returning to the country.

However, the Lib Dem MP said people "need to remember" that she was a child when she was radicalised.

When asked by a caller what the party's stance would be, under her leadership, on bringing Ms Begum back to the UK, she said: "Shamima Begum needs to come back.

"She is a citizen of this country and she is potentially a ticking time bomb, but we need to have eyes on her. She needs to face justice but also we will miss an opportunity by not bringing her back.

Read more: Isis bride Shamima Begum ‘highly likely’ to face arrest on her return to UK

Read more: Shamima Begum can return to UK for citizenship fight, court rules

Layla Moran was speaking with LBC's Iain Dale
Layla Moran was speaking with LBC's Iain Dale. Picture: LBC

"We have to remember that Shamima Begum was a teenager, a child when she was radicalised and then went over and started engaging in this very, very dangerous activity.

"What I want to know is not just how this happens to Shamima, but how do we stop that from happening to those young people who are radicalised in our country.

"So bring her back, let her face justice, make sure she's on an incredibly tight surveillance regime so that we can make sure nothing more would happen."

Iain then quizzed the Lib Dem MP on why a surveillance regime would be necessary when she should be in prison, and whether she thought Ms Begum should be immediately arrested and charged upon her return.

Ms Moran replied: "Yes, absolutely."

Read more: Lib Dem Layla Moran announces party leadership bid

Read more: Layla Moran behind book backing universal income

The Lib Dem leadership candidate was also asked whether she was proud of the party's time in the Coalition with the Conservatives.

She said she does not "want to live in the past anymore" and wants to move forwards, instead of seeing the party repeatedly lose seats in general elections.

Ms Moran also told the LBC presenter she would not go into another coalition with the Tories "as the party currently stands" because they are "messing up" in their response to coronavirus and because they have "gone right-wing."

She said: "It's not just about Brexit, it's also about the approach that they're taking to the country, the way they're messing up this coronavirus crisis, the way that they don't want to be transparent with people."

The MP also said she "welcomed" society's attempts to accommodate for trans women and said the debate around the topic had been "worryingly mischaracterised."

Iain Dale spoke with fellow Lib Dem leadership contender Sir Ed Davey last Thursday and will host a debate between the pair on Sunday 2 August.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest Politics News

See more Latest Politics News

The Russia report laid bare claims that the government failed to adequately monitor Russian activity

Explained: What were the key points in the 'Russia Report'?

UK News

Boris Johnson has held the first physical meeting of his Cabinet since the nation went into lockdown

Boris Johnson warns Cabinet 'we will have bumpy months ahead'
Kanye West sent a series of distressing tweets following his first campaign rally

Concern grows for Kanye West after he claims Kim Kardashian 'called a doctor to lock him up'

USA

Robert Jenrick, the Housing Secretary, said he hoped people would use the powers to build additional bedrooms for growing families

Fast-track planning permission for two-storey home extensions

UK News

"The UK will bear the consequences if it insists on going down the wrong road," China said

China warns UK of 'consequences' over Hong Kong 'interference'

World News

The decision to start an inquiry into Russian interference in the UK was partly prompted by developments after the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014

What is the Russia Report and why is it being published? Everything you need to know
A report due out later is expected to claim Russia tried to influence the result of the Scottish independence referendum

Russia report: Moscow 'tried to meddle in Scottish independence vote' but not Brexit

UK News

Rishi Sunak has announce frontline workers will be given a pay rise

Covid-19 frontline workers to get pay rise, Rishi Sunak announces

UK News

Mike Pompeo wears a stars and stripes face mask as he arrives in London for trade talks

Mike Pompeo wears face mask as he arrives in London for talks on China and Brexit

USA

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson says a positive development but a vaccine may not be found

PM not "100% confident" of Covid-19 vaccine this year, or next year

UK News