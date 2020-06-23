Live

Watch live: PM to announce easing of lockdown and change to social distancing

23 June 2020, 11:10 | Updated: 23 June 2020, 12:27

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Watch live as Boris Johnson sets out plans to allow pubs, restaurants, museums and cinemas to begin re-opening in the latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown in England.

Boris Johnson will address Parliament at 12:30 to announce a reduction in the two-metre coronavirus social-distancing rule.

The PM is set to publish the keenly-awaited review of the rules on Tuesday, amid widespread expectations it will be cut to one metre.

READ MORE: Cinemas, museums, art galleries and pubs to be allowed to reopen from next month

Ahead of Tuesday's announcement to Parliament, Mr Johnson discussed the plan on Monday with the Covid-19 strategy committee including the Government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, and the chief medical officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty.

Downing Street has previously insisted ministers "will not hesitate" to reimpose controls if the spread of the virus picks up again.

Watch the whole announcement in the video at the top of the page.

