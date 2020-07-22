Live

Watch live: Boris Johnson vs Keir Starmer at PMQs

Boris Johnson will face Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions in the final session before Parliament rises for the summer.

The government's coronavirus response is sure to feature heavily, as will the long-awaited Russia Report, which stated that the government didn't look for any interference in the Brexit referendum.

Labour have today apologised “unreservedly” to former members of staff who turned whistleblowers for a documentary on antisemitism. Will Boris Johnson have a barbed comment about that?

Watch the full session live right here from 12PM.

After that, the Shadow Home Secretary will ask an urgent question to the Home Secretary on the Russia Report.