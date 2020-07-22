Live

Watch live: Boris Johnson vs Keir Starmer at PMQs

22 July 2020, 11:01

Boris Johnson will face Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions in the final session before Parliament rises for the summer.

The government's coronavirus response is sure to feature heavily, as will the long-awaited Russia Report, which stated that the government didn't look for any interference in the Brexit referendum.

Labour have today apologised “unreservedly” to former members of staff who turned whistleblowers for a documentary on antisemitism. Will Boris Johnson have a barbed comment about that?

Watch the full session live right here from 12PM.

After that, the Shadow Home Secretary will ask an urgent question to the Home Secretary on the Russia Report.

Happening Now

Latest Politics News

See more Latest Politics News

The Prime Minister hit back at the Labour leader's claims

Boris Johnson denies he 'sat on' the Russia Report for ten months
A woman carries a bag of food shopping past shuttered stores on a near-deserted Oxford Street

Committee brands failure to financially plan for pandemic 'astonishing'
marks the anniversary of Harry Dunn's death

UK and US vow to close Harry Dunn 'diplomatic immunity' loophole

UK News

The Labour Party has agreed to pay "substantial damages" to seven whistleblowers over "defamatory and false allegations" made following a Panorama investigation into anti-Semitism.

Labour Party agrees to pay whistleblowers 'substantial damages'
The Intelligence and Security Committee called for immediate action to counter the threat from Moscow

MI5 to get more powers in wake of damning report into Russian threat to UK

UK News

Layla Moran was speaking with LBC's Iain Dale

'Shamima Begum needs to come back,' says Lib Dem leadership candidate Layla Moran
The Russia report laid bare claims that the government failed to adequately monitor Russian activity

Explained: What were the key points in the 'Russia Report'?

UK News

Boris Johnson has held the first physical meeting of his Cabinet since the nation went into lockdown

Boris Johnson warns Cabinet 'we will have bumpy months ahead'
Kanye West sent a series of distressing tweets following his first campaign rally

Concern grows for Kanye West after he claims Kim Kardashian 'called a doctor to lock him up'

USA

Robert Jenrick, the Housing Secretary, said he hoped people would use the powers to build additional bedrooms for growing families

Fast-track planning permission for two-storey home extensions

UK News