Live

Watch Live: Boris Johnson grilled by MPs at Prime Minister's Questions

By EJ Ward

Boris Johnson will face Sir Keir Starmer over the despatch box for the 10th time as the regular Prime Minister's Questions gets underway.

The PM is facing the Labour leader then answering questions against a backdrop of the coronavirus crisis.

Sir Keir is likely to question the Prime Minister on potential local lockdowns across the UK, as well as the situation in Leicester, which is due for a review to its ongoing local lockdown.

Questions are sure to be raised over face coverings after mixed messages from the Government over the weekend and the PM later making them mandatory in shops.

Other MPs will have the chance to question Mr Johnson and it is sure to be an interesting and informative session.

You can watch PMQs live in the video at the top of the page.