Iran issues warrant for arrest of Donald Trump after strike that killed General Qasem Soleimani

29 June 2020, 13:35

Iran said it wants to arrest Donald Trump
Iran said it wants to arrest Donald Trump. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Iran has announced it has issued a warrant for the arrest of Donald Trump after the country's most powerful general Qasem Soleimani was killed in an air strike in Baghdad.

He was killed in a strike at Baghdad airport in January.

Iran's state news agency FARS said that Donald Trump was top of a list of 36 people wanted from the "US and other countries" over his death.

In a statement Iran's prosecutor general Ali Alqasi Mehr said: "36 individuals who have been involved or ordered the assassination of Hajj Qassem, including the political and military officials of the US and other governments, have been identified and arrest warrants have been issued for them by the judiciary officials and red alerts have also been issued for them via the Interpol."

He said that Donald Trump "stands at the top of the list" and that they planned to attempt to prosecute him after his term as president ends. Mr Trump was the only person named on the list.

The highly charged political statement comes amid escalating tension between the US and Iran. The killing of Soleimani brought the US and Iran to the brink of armed conflict. Iran retaliated by firing missiles at American targets in Iraq several days later.

Happening Now

Latest Politics News

See more Latest Politics News

Sir David Frost met with EU negotiators for the first time since the coronavirus crisis

Brexit trade talks take place amid warning of EU's 'unrealistic positions'

Brexit

The Labour leader said the PM did not reply to his letter

'Total lack of Government planning' on schools reopening, Labour leader says
Sir Mark Sedwill announced his departure at the weekend

'Corrosive and cowardly' tactics used to oust Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill
The possibility of a local lockdown in Leicester has been raised

Leicester faces two-week lockdown 'extension' after rise in Covid-19 cases

UK News

Sir Sedwill will leave his job as cabinet secretary and national security adviser

UK's most senior civil servant Sir Mark Sedwill to stand down in September

UK News

Kate Green has replaced Rebecca Long-Bailey as shadow education secretary

Sir Keir Starmer appoints Kate Green as new shadow education secretary
Micheal Martin will replace Leo Varadkar as Irish Taoiseach

Micheal Martin elected to replace Leo Varadkar as Irish Taoiseach
Labour has written to the Parliamentary watchdog

Labour refers Robert Jenrick to Parliamentary standards watchdog over Westferry planning storm
Artist view of a Galileo Full Operational Capability (FOC) satellite. Britain could launch its own satellite navigation system, as the country faces being frozen out of key elements of an EU project after Brexit.

UK to buy own sat nav system after being frozen out of EU satellite due to Brexit

UK News

Northern Ireland will reduce the two metre rule to one metre

Social distancing to be reduced from two metres to one metre in Northern Ireland

UK News