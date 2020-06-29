Iran issues warrant for arrest of Donald Trump after strike that killed General Qasem Soleimani

Iran said it wants to arrest Donald Trump. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Iran has announced it has issued a warrant for the arrest of Donald Trump after the country's most powerful general Qasem Soleimani was killed in an air strike in Baghdad.

He was killed in a strike at Baghdad airport in January.

Iran's state news agency FARS said that Donald Trump was top of a list of 36 people wanted from the "US and other countries" over his death.

In a statement Iran's prosecutor general Ali Alqasi Mehr said: "36 individuals who have been involved or ordered the assassination of Hajj Qassem, including the political and military officials of the US and other governments, have been identified and arrest warrants have been issued for them by the judiciary officials and red alerts have also been issued for them via the Interpol."

He said that Donald Trump "stands at the top of the list" and that they planned to attempt to prosecute him after his term as president ends. Mr Trump was the only person named on the list.

The highly charged political statement comes amid escalating tension between the US and Iran. The killing of Soleimani brought the US and Iran to the brink of armed conflict. Iran retaliated by firing missiles at American targets in Iraq several days later.