Micheal Martin elected to replace Leo Varadkar as Irish Taoiseach

Micheal Martin will replace Leo Varadkar as Irish Taoiseach. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin has been elected Taoiseach by the 33rd Dail.

Mr Martin's Fianna Fail won the most seats in February's inconclusive general election, and his appointment as Taoiseach represents the culmination of 30 years in mainstream political life.

Speaking as the newly-elected Taoiseach of the 33rd Irish parliament, Micheal Martin said tackling coronavirus will be the main focus of his role in the months ahead.

He said: "We are meeting away from our permanent chamber because of a historic pandemic which has struck Ireland and the rest of the world.

"As of today, 2,278 people on this island have lost their lives.

"Many thousands more have fought a long struggle to recover. There is no community, no part of our country, which has escaped untouched.

"In the last three-and-a-half months, enormous progress has been made in controlling the spread of the virus and treating those who have become sick.

"The struggle against the virus is not over. We must continue to contain its spread. We must be ready to tackle any new wave, and we must move forward rapidly to secure a recovery to benefit all of our people."

Mr Martin said to be elected to serve as Taoiseach "is one of the greatest honours which anyone can receive".

He paid tribute to his wife and children, and said he is proud of his working class roots.

He said: "Most of all I want to thank my family and my community. Without them I could have achieved nothing. My wife Mary has been a pillar of support and a partner for me since our days in college.

"Our children have tolerated my many absences over the years. As they have grown, studied and experienced the world they have not just supported me, they have given Mary and I the benefit of their views of the Ireland which they have grown up with.

"I was blessed to be born into the home which my late parents created for me and my brothers and sisters in the heart of the close-knit, working-class community which I have the enormous privilege of representing in Dail Eireann. Every day my parents showed us the importance of supporting each other, of tough but fair competition, and of the spirit of community."

As Mr Varadkar hands the reins to his former political rival, he told the Dail, which is sitting in the Convention Centre, that it is "an historic occasion".

"I believe Civil War politics ended a long time ago in our country, but today Civil War politics ends in our parliament," Mr Varadkar said.

"Two great parties coming together with another great party, the Green Party, to offer what this country needs, a stable government for the betterment of our country and for the betterment of our world.

"I look forward to the privilege of serving in government with those two parties, as does my party.

"For my own party Fine Gael, it's an opportunity, a third term in government, something we've never been able to do before, three consecutive terms.

"The chance to protect what has been achieved and secured over the past nine years and also a second chance, an opportunity to get right some of the things that we didn't get right in the years gone by.

"I'm up for that challenge."

More to follow...