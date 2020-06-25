10-year-old boy dies after 'getting into difficulty' in Loch Lubnaig

25 June 2020, 14:03

The boy got into difficultly in Loch Lubnaig
The boy got into difficultly in Loch Lubnaig. Picture: Getty
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

A 10-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in a loch in the Highlands.

Emergency services were called to Loch Lubnaig, near Callander, at 5.35pm on Wednesday, but were unable to save the youngster.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 10-year-old boy has died following an incident in Loch Lubnaig, near Callander, on Wednesday 24 June 2020.

"Emergency services were called around 5.35pm to reports of a child experiencing difficulty in the water.

"Sadly, the boy died.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: ”We were called at 5.37pm on Wednesday, 24 June to reports of a person in the water in Callander.

“Two appliances and two water rescue units were called to the town’s Stank Road.”

The Royal National Lifeboat Institute has today issued fresh warnings on water safety for people to stay safe during the hot weather.

Michael Averill from the RNLI told LBC News that people should avoid the water.

"Although the temperatures recently have peaked at 26C to 28C the sea and water itself remains dangerously cold, it's less than 15C," he said.

"This means that there is a real danger of cold water shock.

"Our advice is not to enter the sea, to stay safe and to keep yourself, your family, your friends and the 999 responders as safe as you possibly can by not putting yourself into any danger."

On Wednesday, thousands of people travelled to beaches and beauty spots around the UK after temperatures peaked at 32.6C.

It was the hottest day of the year so far, beating the previous record of 28.9C set at the end of May.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

A coronavirus social distancing sign

UK coronavirus R value and growth rate remain the same

RAF Voyager

Red, white and blue makeover for plane used by PM unveiled

Offshore wind contributed to record high renewable power in windy weather early in 2020 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Renewables generated 47% of UK’s electricity in first three months of 2020
Brighton beach appeared packed on what is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far

Major incident declared as police warn sun-seekers to stay away from Bournemouth beaches
Boris Johnson's plane has been seen with its new paint job

Boris Johnson's plane seen for the first time after £900k makeover
Brighton beach appeared packed on what is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far

UK heatwave: UV warning as Brits bask in more sweltering sunshine