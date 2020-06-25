10-year-old boy dies after 'getting into difficulty' in Loch Lubnaig

The boy got into difficultly in Loch Lubnaig. Picture: Getty

By Maddie Goodfellow

A 10-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in a loch in the Highlands.

Emergency services were called to Loch Lubnaig, near Callander, at 5.35pm on Wednesday, but were unable to save the youngster.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 10-year-old boy has died following an incident in Loch Lubnaig, near Callander, on Wednesday 24 June 2020.

"Emergency services were called around 5.35pm to reports of a child experiencing difficulty in the water.

"Sadly, the boy died.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

We might be experiencing a #heatwave, but around the coast sea temperatures are still low enough to cause cold water shock. If you get into trouble in cold water #FloatToLive until you can control your breathing. For more #BeBeachSafe advice, visit https://t.co/Ji4YVQkAHT. pic.twitter.com/cWY8QCRI8M — RNLI (@RNLI) June 24, 2020

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: ”We were called at 5.37pm on Wednesday, 24 June to reports of a person in the water in Callander.

“Two appliances and two water rescue units were called to the town’s Stank Road.”

The Royal National Lifeboat Institute has today issued fresh warnings on water safety for people to stay safe during the hot weather.

Michael Averill from the RNLI told LBC News that people should avoid the water.

"Although the temperatures recently have peaked at 26C to 28C the sea and water itself remains dangerously cold, it's less than 15C," he said.

"This means that there is a real danger of cold water shock.

"Our advice is not to enter the sea, to stay safe and to keep yourself, your family, your friends and the 999 responders as safe as you possibly can by not putting yourself into any danger."

On Wednesday, thousands of people travelled to beaches and beauty spots around the UK after temperatures peaked at 32.6C.

It was the hottest day of the year so far, beating the previous record of 28.9C set at the end of May.