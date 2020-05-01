100-year-old coronavirus survivor clapped out of hospital

By Megan White

A 100-year-old great-great-grandmother has been clapped out of hospital after beating coronavirus.

Centenarian Rose Heeley left the Northern General Hospital on Friday after 18 days fighting Covid-19.

The great-great-grandmother of seven and mother of four, from Parson Cross in Sheffield, can now add the virus to the list of illnesses she has fought after overcoming Polio, Scarlett Fever, Measles, Whooping Cough, Diphtheria and Flu in her life.

Her large family, which spans five generations and includes 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, were overjoyed after she was given the all clear.

Roses’s granddaughter Tracey Appleyard said: “She’s our little boomerang, she never fails to come back with a vengeance.

“We were all so worried about her having the virus but we knew she was in safe hands and would come out dancing!

“Everyone was amazing on the ward and kept us updated, we are so thankful for the care they gave our lovely nanan.”

Matron Katie Ashton said: “We are always delighted to see patients like Rose getting better and going home, she has an amazing spirit and it was so uplifting to be able to clap her out of the ward on discharge.

“As Matron, I couldn’t be more proud of all my team on the ward and all the rest of our colleagues across Sheffield Teaching Hospitals who have stepped up to an unprecedented challenge with smiles and unfaltering hard work. They are a credit to the NHS.”

Professor Chris Morley Chief Nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am thrilled that Mrs Heeley has recovered from Covid-19 and I wish her and her family all the best.

“She is clearly an extraordinary lady and I know our teams have worked very hard to ensure she received the care and support she and her family needed at this challenging time.

“I am very proud of the ward team and indeed all our colleagues who are caring for patients in our hospitals and community at this time.”