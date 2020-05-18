150 firefighters tackle huge forest fire in Dorset beauty spot

Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze in Dorset. Picture: DWFireRescue

By Maddie Goodfellow

150 firefighters are tackling a huge blaze that has covered over 100 hectares of land in a Dorset Beauty spot.

The fire is covering a huge swathe of land in Wareham Forest, and is spreading due to strong winds in the area.

The nearby A35 road has been closed between BereRegis and Morden park corner as a result of the blaze.

The fire has also caused power cuts in the local area.

Crews are using hosereel jets and beaters to tackle the fire, which is "affecting heath and woodland", a spokesman said.

In a Facebook post, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said: "Approx 100 hectares of heath and woodland affected and flames being fanned by strong winds.

"The smoke is drifting towards the Wimborne, Poole and Hamworthy areas.

The fire has covered 100 hectares. Picture: Facebook

The blaze is in Wareham Forest. Picture: Facebook

The A35 has been closed nearby. Picture: Facebook

Crews working incredibly hard to contain #Wareham forest fire. Please avoid area if you can due to smoke and some road closures 2/2. pic.twitter.com/zVNEwZwNeQ — Dorset&Wiltshire FRS (@DWFireRescue) May 18, 2020

"If you are concerned about the smoke, please stay indoors and keep windows closed.

"A35 has been closed between and electricity pilots have been effected by the fire and there will be disruptions to supplies in the local area."

"Please use the 105 service if you have experienced a power cut."