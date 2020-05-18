150 firefighters tackle huge forest fire in Dorset beauty spot

18 May 2020, 19:53 | Updated: 18 May 2020, 20:00

Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze in Dorset
Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze in Dorset. Picture: DWFireRescue
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

150 firefighters are tackling a huge blaze that has covered over 100 hectares of land in a Dorset Beauty spot.

The fire is covering a huge swathe of land in Wareham Forest, and is spreading due to strong winds in the area.

The nearby A35 road has been closed between BereRegis and Morden park corner as a result of the blaze.

The fire has also caused power cuts in the local area.

Crews are using hosereel jets and beaters to tackle the fire, which is "affecting heath and woodland", a spokesman said.

In a Facebook post, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said: "Approx 100 hectares of heath and woodland affected and flames being fanned by strong winds.

"The smoke is drifting towards the Wimborne, Poole and Hamworthy areas.

The fire has covered 100 hectares
The fire has covered 100 hectares. Picture: Facebook
The blaze is in Wareham Forest
The blaze is in Wareham Forest. Picture: Facebook
The A35 has been closed nearby
The A35 has been closed nearby. Picture: Facebook

"If you are concerned about the smoke, please stay indoors and keep windows closed.

"A35 has been closed between and electricity pilots have been effected by the fire and there will be disruptions to supplies in the local area."

"Please use the 105 service if you have experienced a power cut."

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Commuters wearing face masks

Autumn and winter could be better environment for Covid-19, expert warns
The Globe Theatre could close due to the coronavirus pandemic

Shakespeare's Globe Theatre could close due to coronavirus

A Covid-19 self test kit

Everyone aged five and over with Covid-19 symptoms can get tested, Hancock says
Blair schools

Former PM Tony Blair backs Government bid to reopen schools

Zoom

More than 120 cases of child abuse Zoombombing in UK being investigated
General Election 2019

Immigration reforms suggest Covid-19 key workers unwelcome in UK, claims Labour