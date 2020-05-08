£16m fund announced to support food charities during covid-19 crisis

George Eustice announced the fund at today's press conference. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Environment Secretary has announced a £16m pot of funds to support food charities, including refuges, homeless shelters and rehabilitation shelters in the coronavirus crisis.

The £16 million fund for food charities will come from a £750 million pot previously announced by the Chancellor.

George Eustice said: “We also recognise the economic impacts of coronavirus means that vulnerability is not just about physical access to food.

"For some, there is also financial vulnerability.

“So today, we are announcing a new £16 million fund to support frontline food charities. The fund will be used by FareShare and WRAP to continue and support and increase the food redistribution work that they already do and will significantly expand their sourcing capacity.

“They will be delivering food to around 5,000 frontline charities. These include refuges, homeless shelters and rehabilitation centres.”

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Mr Eustice also said extending permitted funeral attendance to wider family members is something the Government is "looking at closely".

He told the Downing Street press conference: "It is funerals, I think, that are the hardest here, we have allowed funerals to continue for immediate family members but I appreciate that's not much hope for wider family who'd also like to attend.

"This is an area we will be looking at closely, obviously I can't prejudge what the Prime Minister might say on Sunday but I can reassure you, we are very conscious that this is an incredibly sensitive matter.

"People want the opportunity to pay their last respects, obviously we have to be very conscious of large social gatherings but it is something we are giving consideration to.