36 people arrested in London during Sunday's Black Lives Matter protests

8 June 2020, 13:40 | Updated: 8 June 2020, 14:06

A total of 36 arrests were made during Sunday's Black Lives Matter protests
A total of 36 arrests were made during Sunday's Black Lives Matter protests. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

36 people were arrested and 35 police officers injured during Sunday's Black Lives Matter protests in London.

Those taken into custody were arrested under suspicion of violent disorder, criminal damage and assaulting police.

Metropolitan police have previously said there were 29 people arrested during the protests on Saturday.

The force also said that while the majority of demonstrators were peaceful, a small minority remained in Whitehall after the even had finished and became violent towards officers.

They were eventually dispersed from the area at around 2am on Monday morning.

Two of the injured officers needed hospital treatment; one suffering a head wound and another with a shoulder injury.

On Saturday, a female mounted police officer was hospitalised was thrown from her horse after protesters threw objects at it, causing the horse to bolt.

Volunteers clean graffiti which was sprayed on a statue for Winston Churchill
Volunteers clean graffiti which was sprayed on a statue for Winston Churchill. Picture: PA

Footage shared on social media showed her hitting a traffic light before falling to the ground.

She reportedly suffered a broken collar bone, broken ribs and a collapsed lung, and was rushed to hospital for surgery.

The horse was unhurt, and ran back to the nearby stables.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Commissioner Cressida Dick said: "In recent days a minority of protesters sought confrontation with police leading to many officers being injured, including several seriously.

"When officers sought to protect colleagues and iconic landmarks they faced further obstruction and sustained assault.

"The violent criminality we saw is disgraceful and will have been very frightening for others. It will never be acceptable to attack police officers, damage property and leave others in fear of their safety. We will be carrying out a thorough investigation so that those responsible for criminal acts are brought speedily to justice.

Protesters gather outside Downing Street
Protesters gather outside Downing Street. Picture: PA

"Furthermore, those attending mass gatherings risk exposing themselves and others to this deadly virus and I would ask them to find other ways to express their anger and frustration.

“Policing is always complex and challenging, and right now that is the case more than ever.

"I am very proud of the work my officers are carrying out to reassure our communities and to keep the streets of our capital safe and calm."

