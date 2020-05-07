4 in 5 Brits say they could cope with current lockdown until June

7 May 2020, 21:27

4 in 5 Brits say they could cope with lockdown until July
4 in 5 Brits say they could cope with lockdown until July. Picture: PA
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Four in five Brits think they could cope with the current lockdown conditions until July, a new survey has found.

82 per cent of those surveyed by YouGov said they would find it "easy" to cope with current lockdown until July.

Just 13 per cent said they would find it "hard".

The current lockdown has been in place since late March.

More than six in ten (63 per cent), said they would find it easy to cop until June,

However Brits are more split when it comes to lasting until August, with half saying they would find this hard, and just 44 per cent saying it would be easy.

The figure jumps to 59 per cent finding it hard when the date is pushed back to September.

The statistics come as Boris Johnson is reportedly announcing on Sunday that coronavirus lockdown rules will be relaxed.

The Prime Minister will make an address to the nation to inform people what the next steps are.

Boris Johnson himself hinted to the Commons on Wednesday measures could be rolled back as early as Monday.

Brits have been urged to remain in their homes over the bank holiday weekend as the government comes under more pressure to reveal their plans on how to let the country edge out of lockdown.

Speaking at the daily Downing Street press conference, Dominic Raab said a "roadmap" on how the rules might be changed will come at the weekend.

The foreign secretary told the nation it needed to remain at home for the early May Bank Holiday.

Mr Raab said the rate of infection - the R value - was between 0.5 and 0.9 and the number of new coronavirus cases and daily death toll were both "steadily falling".

But he added: "The virus is not beaten yet, it remains deadly and infectious."

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Untitled collage (1)

Isle of Wight users get to grips with ‘really smart’ Covid-19 tracing app
The Chelsea Pensioners in their famous uniform outside the Royal Hospital Chelsea

Nine veterans die with Covid-19 at Royal Chelsea Hospital

Dominic Raab

Covid-19: Public told to stick to lockdown rules over bank holiday weekend
Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands outside 10 Downing Street in London as he joins in the applause to salute local heroes during Thursday’s nationwide Clap for Carers

Boris Johnson leads latest Clap For Carers applause from Downing Street
Boris Johnson in Westminster Abbey

Boris Johnson pays respects at Westminster Abbey ahead of VE Day celebrations
Firefighters at Tynemouth fire station clapping for the NHS

Watch as Britain once again claps for our carers and their fight against coronavirus