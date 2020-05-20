80 firefighters tackle huge blaze at south-east London flats

20 May 2020, 20:50

The scene in Deptford
The scene in Deptford. Picture: Twitter
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Around 80 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a block of flats in south-east London.

London Fire Brigade said eight fire engines had been sent to the scene on Childers Street in Deptford.

Pictures and video posted on social media showed flames coming from the top of the building.

The London Fire Brigade tweeted: "Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a fire at a block of flats on Childers Street."

In a later update, the London Fire Brigade said around 80 firefighters and 12 fire engines were at the scene.

"A flat on the sixth floor and part of the roof is alight", a statement said.

"The brigade's 999 control officers have taken 34 calls to the fire."

Video footage on social media shows smoke billowing from the top of the building and firefighters using an aerial device to fight the flames.

The cause of the blaze is not known at this stage.

Fire crews from Deptford, New Cross, Greenwich, Old Kent Road, Lewisham and surrounding stations are at the scene.

One twitter user wrote: "Just went for an evening walk with my kids and witnessed a fire block on flames in Deptford, South East London. Another block of flats on fire in London. Praying all the occupants are safe."

"Huge fire top floor flats Childers Street. Hope everyone got out and is ok. Fire fighters in attendance," warned another.

"Terrifying smoke coming from Deptford. It seems to be in Childers Street. Hope everyone is safe," a witness wrote on twitter.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Blackburn incident

11 in custody over drive-by shooting of teenage law student

Deptford fire 1

Firefighters tackle blaze at block of flats in south-east London
Switzerland WHO Ghebreyesus

Fatigue and shortness of breath common Covid-19 symptoms, WHO says
Police patrol the Welsh border

Maximum fine for repeated breaches of coronavirus lockdown rules rises to £1,920 in Wales
Coronavirus – Fri May 15, 2020

Testing and tracing: What is the latest?

Elderly people

Care home ‘blame game’ must stop – hospital trusts