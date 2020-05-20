80 firefighters tackle huge blaze at south-east London flats

The scene in Deptford. Picture: Twitter

By Maddie Goodfellow

Around 80 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a block of flats in south-east London.

London Fire Brigade said eight fire engines had been sent to the scene on Childers Street in Deptford.

Pictures and video posted on social media showed flames coming from the top of the building.

The London Fire Brigade tweeted: "Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a fire at a block of flats on Childers Street."

In a later update, the London Fire Brigade said around 80 firefighters and 12 fire engines were at the scene.

"A flat on the sixth floor and part of the roof is alight", a statement said.

"The brigade's 999 control officers have taken 34 calls to the fire."

Video footage on social media shows smoke billowing from the top of the building and firefighters using an aerial device to fight the flames.

Huge fire top floor flats #childers street. Hope everyone got out and is ok #deptford #fire #se8 fire fighters in attendance. pic.twitter.com/eyYaDRUK5D — Emma Bushell (@e4everything) May 20, 2020

Fire on Childers Street Deptford SE8 pic.twitter.com/k90Xq8bJpj — Andrew King (@andyse8) May 20, 2020

The cause of the blaze is not known at this stage.

Fire crews from Deptford, New Cross, Greenwich, Old Kent Road, Lewisham and surrounding stations are at the scene.

One twitter user wrote: "Just went for an evening walk with my kids and witnessed a fire block on flames in Deptford, South East London. Another block of flats on fire in London. Praying all the occupants are safe."

"Huge fire top floor flats Childers Street. Hope everyone got out and is ok. Fire fighters in attendance," warned another.

"Terrifying smoke coming from Deptford. It seems to be in Childers Street. Hope everyone is safe," a witness wrote on twitter.