73 workers at Herefordshire farm catch coronavirus following outbreak

File photo - a coronavirus outbreak at a Herefordshire farm has forced 200 people to self-isolate. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

More than 70 workers at a Herefordshire farm have contracted coronavirus following an outbreak that has forced 200 people into self-isolation.

AS Green and Co, based in Mathon near Malvern, confirmed that 73 of its 200-strong workforce had caught Covid-19 after an outbreak at the farm.

Employees are being asked to quarantine on the farm and remain within household groups to limit the spread of the disease.

Tests were carried out after some of the staff displayed symptoms, while many of those who tested positive were asymptomatic, health chiefs confirmed.

A spokesperson said: "Our staff are our priority, they are hard-working key workers helping us provide food for the country during these unusual times.

"We contacted Public Health England (PHE) and we are working closely with them and Public Health at Herefordshire Council to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"As a precautionary measure, we have arranged for testing of additional key workers including management team members and visitors connected with AS Green and can confirm all results to date outside of our site have been returned with negative results.

"To date, there are 73 positive cases on our site."

The site has been shut to visitors, while PHE reassured shoppers they can remain confident when buying British produce because "it is very unlikely Covid-19 can be transmitted through food or food packaging."

It is the largest outbreak of its kind since the beginning of the UK's coronavirus outbreak.

This story is being updated...