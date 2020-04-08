828 more patients die from Covid-19 in hospitals in England, NHS announces

Staff outside the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in London. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Eight hundred and twenty-eight more coronavirus patients have died in hospitals in England, taking the total to 6,483, the NHS has announced.

The latest figures come as No 10 said the three-week review of the UK's lockdown will take place "on or around" the three-week mark on Easter Monday, the date Mr Johnson committed to when he announced the measures last month.

Wales announced earlier that it will keep its lockdown in place past the Easter weekend.

Wales's housing minister Julie James said a formal announcement about the lockdown extension would be made by First Minister Mark Drakeford later on Wednesday, but warned that the public's actions over the bank holiday would "shape Wales for years to come".

This story is being updated