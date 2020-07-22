A13 closed after ammunition falls from police car roof after officer mistake

The arterial A13 links central London with Essex and the capital's east. Picture: TfL

By Ewan Somerville

A major London road has been closed for ten hours after ammunition that was left on a police car roof fell onto the carriageway.

The Met Police has launched an investigation following the discovery on the A13, close to Prince Regent Lane, just after 10am.

Officers recovered "a quantity of ammunition and ancillary items from the carriageway," the force said.

They had been mistakenly placed on top of a firearms vehicle by an officer, and fell off as it raced to an emergency call.

Pictures on social media showed a heavy police presence as well as paramedics at the scene.

@999London A13 closed both ways New Barn Street Prince Regents Street E13 pic.twitter.com/7OJOrK9kIy — borstalboy (@borstalboy24) July 22, 2020

The eastbound carriageway on Newham Way in Canning Town has been closed for ten hours between New Bars Street and the A112.

The westbound carriageway was also closed for several hours before reopening, causing gridlock.

Tailbacks in the area were reported to stretch for two miles.

Gridlock still on A13 pic.twitter.com/gCZVe2EzqC — Gemma Burke (@Gem_Burke) July 22, 2020

A Met Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 10:14hrs on Wednesday, 22 July to the eastbound A13 close to Prince Regent Lane to reports of items on the carriageway.

“Officers attended and recovered a quantity of ammunition and ancillary items from the carriageway.

“At this moment, part of the A13 remains closed while thorough searches continue. There is no danger to the public.

“Enquiries established that the items were police issue and that they had been placed on the roof of an armed response vehicle and subsequently fell off when officers were responding to support other colleagues on a firearms operation.

“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and have established that this was human error and the officer concerned has been spoken to and will be subject to an internal learning process.

“The Met apologises for any disruption caused to those travelling on the A13 and thanks them for their cooperation during the closure.”