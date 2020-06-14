Adele and George The Poet lead celebrity tributes to Grenfell Tower victims

Respects have been paid on the third anniversary of the tragic fire. Picture: PA

By Ewan Quayle

Adele, Akala and George The Poet are among the celebrities to pay tribute on the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Sunday marks three years since the deadly fire which consumed the tower block, killing 72 people and injuring dozens more.

Adele, who is due to take part in an online memorial event, paid tribute to the victims of the fire online.

She wrote on Instagram: "Today, Sunday, is 3 years since #Grenfell. 72 lives will be forever in our hearts.”

The singer asked fans to join her and Grenfell United – a campaign group created by the families of victims and survivors - on a YouTube livestream to commemorate the event.

Shortly after the fire – which began as a small kitchen fire - Adele visited the scene to speak to victims and their families.

Brit Award-nominated artist George The Poet also paid tribute, writing: "RIP to all who lost their lives in the Grenfell tragedy. Justice is still pending."

Rapper, author and activist Akala added: "Rest in power to all the people that lost their lives at #Grenfell three years ago and love to all the bereaved and survivors."

Singer Beverley Knight remembered the firefighters and locals who, despite being overwhelmed, “refused to go on” without helping others.

“Like you, I cannot forget what we all woke up to three years ago today,” she said.

“Grenfell tower ablaze, having caught fire and engulfed the whole building in a matter of minutes.

“Fire crews did what they could, but most had not witnessed anything like it, ever. Still they ran into the building while others ran for their very lives.

“We heard of the extraordinary efforts of people from neighbouring buildings trying to help, and still others who while trying to save themselves, refused to go on without trying to save others too.”

Children's TV presenter Baroness Floella Benjamin said: "The #Grenfell catastrophe must never be forgotten as the legacy for those who died has to be for change to happen."

Pop band Bastille encouraged their followers to write to their local MP asking the Government to commit to the removal of certain flammable building claddings.

Many high-rise tower blocks across the UK continue to have flammable cladding similar to that seen on Grenfell.

Adding to call for change, singer-songwriter Jack Garratt wrote: "Today marks 3 years since The Grenfell Tower fire.

"Currently in Britain, 257 tower blocks, housing about 56,000 people are still to be made safe.

"Please take some time today to donate to the organisations that are trying to protect lives…"

He shared a link to the Grenfell Foundation, which provides support to the tower's former residents and their families.

Wolf Alice guitarist Joff Oddie and rappers Big Narstie, Avelino and Big Zuu also shared tributes online.

The public inquiry into the disaster was paused in March because of the coronavirus pandemic and is due to restart on July 6.