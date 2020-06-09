Almost 10,000 more coronavirus deaths in England than previously reported, stats show

The number of excess deaths in the UK since the coronavirus outbreak began has passed 63,500. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

England and Wales recorded nearly 58,000 more deaths in the two months to the end of May than is usual for the time of year, according to new figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) says the number of Covid-19 related deaths in a week at the end of May was 1,822 which is 18.5 per cent of the total that week and the lowest number of weekly coronavirus deaths for eight weeks.

Figures from the ONS show there were 9,824 deaths registered in that week - a fall from the previous week but still 1,653 deaths higher than what would usually be expected.

It is also the first time the proportion of weekly coronavirus deaths has fallen to under a fifth since the week lockdown was imposed, the week ending March 27, when the virus accounted for 5% of the deaths.

While numbers are falling, there have been tens of thousands of "excess" deaths compared to the average number of deaths over five years for the same period.

The total number of excess deaths has passed 63,500, with Tuesday's figures showing 57,961 excess deaths in England and Wales between March 21 and May 29 2020.

Added together with the numbers of excess deaths for Scotland and Northern Ireland published last week, the total number of excess deaths in the UK across this period now stands at 63,596.

All figures are based on death registrations.

In the week ending May 29, there were 819 more deaths in care homes compared with the five-year average, and 30 fewer deaths in hospital