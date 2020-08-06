Almost half of 25-34 year olds would flout restrictions in a second lockdown

Almost half of people ages between 25 and 34 said they would flout lockdown rules. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Almost half of people aged 25 to 34 told a survey that they would flout rules in a second coronavirus lockdown.

Those aged between 25 and 34 were most willing to say they would ignore official guidelines if that happened, with 47 per cent confessing that they would flout the rules.

Some 39 per cent of those aged 18 to 24 said they would not closely follow the lockdown measures, while only 23 per cent of those aged 65 and over gave the same answer.

The poll also found one in five people believe they have had Covid-19 despite not having a positive test.

Two thirds of those who took part in the nationwide survey said they think a second lockdown will happen in the UK.

The survey of 2,000 adults, conducted in July 2020, found NHS swab tests for Covid-19 were believed to be the most trustworthy but 44 per cent of respondents said they were unsure about their efficacy.

Private rapid-result antibody tests were the least trusted of all the testing options.

Only eight per cent of people surveyed have had positive coronavirus tests. Picture: PA

Dr Sam Rodgers, medical director of healthcare blood testing company Medichecks, which commissioned the study, said it showed people were "confused".

"Worryingly, people are drawing their own conclusions of whether they've had the virus and are behaving accordingly," Dr Rodgers said.

Of the thousands of Covid-19 antibody tests carried out by the company, 85% have received negative results.

Dr Rodgers said "many people" believed they had been exposed to the virus but did not have detectable antibodies.

The survey found only 8 per cent of people thought that having coronavirus delivered total immunity.

However, 60 per cent of respondents told the poll that it meant people had a lower chance of getting the virus again or infecting others.

"If people aren't sure but suspect they have had Covid-19, there is a risk that they may behave differently," Dr Rodgers said.

"This could manifest as not washing hands regularly, not adhering to social distance guidelines, and these are actions that will risk a second peak and ultimately cost lives."

Only 8 per cent of those polled had Covid-19 confirmed with a positive test.

It comes just days after Aberdeen was put under lockdown for seven days following a spike in cases.

Pubs, bars and cafes were ordered to close by 5pm on Wednesday, and travel restrictions are also back in place, meaning people cannot travel further than five miles for leisure and recreation.

People are however permitted to go to work.Anyone from outside the city should not to travel in.

A household ban is also back in place, meaning households are now no longer permitted to visit one another.

Leicester was the first UK city placed under local lockdown, with some restrictions still in place.

Areas in Northern England that were placed under lockdown last week include Greater Manchester, East Lancashire, and parts of West Yorkshire.