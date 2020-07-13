Man charged with attempted murder after car crash and assault at Amazon warehouse

Both of the victims were taken to hospital following the incident. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a serious collision and assault at an Amazon distribution centre in Tilbury, police have said.

The two victims, both women, were sent to hospital following the incident om Windrush Road in Tilbury.

One had been in a collision with a vehicle at 9:35am on Sunday and had serious injuries.

Another woman had also been assaulted and a man was arrested at the scene. Both women were Amazon employees.

The suspect, who has been named by Essex Police as Afrax Ahmed, 29, of Peartree Way, Greenwich, has been charged with attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, ABH, failing to provide a specimen, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Chief Inspector Richard Melton, District Commander for Thurrock, said: “This charge is the result of some really hard work over the last 24 hours.

“I know this will be a concerning incident to people living and working in Tilbury but we do not believe there is a risk to the wider public.”

Amazon said in a statement: "This is a terrible incident and our thoughts are with our two employees who were injured. We will do all that we can to assist the police investigation.”

Ahmed is to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates on Tuesday 14 July.