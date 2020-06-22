Breaking News

American man named as second Reading terror attack victim

Joe Ritchie-Bennet has been named as the second victim of the Reading terror attack. Picture: Facebook

An American man living and working in England has been named as the second victim of the Reading terror attack.

Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, was from Philadelphia and moved to England 15 years ago. He was working at Dutch pharmaceutical company.

It is understood he was a friend of James Furlong, who also died in the attack.

His family have paid tributes to Mr Ritchie-Bennet, with his brother Robert Ritchie telling the Philadelphia Inquirer their family is "heartbroken and beside ourselves".

“I love him. I always have. I always will.He was a great guy. He was four years younger than me. I had a paper route at 12 and he helped me every day. I used to buy him something every two weeks to thank him," he added.

The family was also marred by tragedy in 2014, when Mr Ritchie-Bennett's husband of eight years passed away after a short battle with colon cancer.

Three people died in Saturday evening's attack in Forbury Gardens, which is being investigated as a terror incident by police.

At least two other people have been hospitalised.

Mr Furlong, 36, was head of history, government and politics at The Holt School in Wokingham, and died during the incident.

His parents, Gary and Janet, said in a statement: "He was the best son, brother, uncle and partner you could wish for."We are thankful for the memories he gave us all. We will never forget him and he will live in our hearts forever."

A one minute's silence will be held in Reading for the victims of the attack later at 10am this morning.

The suspect in the attack, named as Khairi Saadallah, 25, was detained by officers from Thames Valley Police a short distance from the site of the attack and arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was later re-arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act, which gives police the power to detain him without charge for up to 14 days.

