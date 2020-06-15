SNP MP Amy Callaghan undergoes emergency surgery after suffering brain haemorrhage

SNP East Dunbartonshire MP Amy Callaghan suffered a brain haemorrhage. Picture: PA

By Fraser Knight

SNP MP Amy Callaghan has undergone life-saving emergency surgery after she suffered a brain haemorrhage.

The 28-year-old was discovered collapsed at home by her partner on Wednesday after she suffered the haemorrhage, said to be linked to a previously manageable health condition.

She underwent emergency neurosurgery after "imminent risk to life was identified" but is now stable in hospital.

Recovering, the East Dunbartonshire MP thanked the healthcare staff who "played a role in saving her life."

In a statement posted on her Twitter account, it said: “Thanks to the immense skill and response of the medical team involved in her care, Amy was able to successfully pull through the operation and is now stable in hospital.

“Amy is in good spirits and able to communicate well with family. She has made great progress thus far but is under no illusion of the seriousness of her condition and the rehabilitation that will follow.

Statement from the Office of Amy Callaghan MP:



On Wednesday, Amy was found collapsed at home suffering a brain haemorrhage. She was admitted for emergency neurosurgery and is in recovery.



Our thoughts are with Amy & her family. We ask their privacy is respected. pic.twitter.com/4cMXVxMwMO — Amy Callaghan MP (@AmyCallaghanSNP) June 15, 2020

“It is the privilege of her life to be elected as the Member of Parliament for East Dunbartonshire. There is absolutely no doubt that Amy will come back stronger, fitter and more determined than ever to continue in that role and serve, to the best of her ability, the people of her constituency.”

The politician was elected to the House of Commons in December after ousting the then Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson from her East Dunbartonshire seat.

After having overcome a battle with Melanoma cancer as a teenager, Ms Callaghan says she is determined to overcome any barriers which arise from suffering this haemorrhage.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has sent her best wishes to the MP, saying: “Sending lots of love and strength to Amy Callaghan and her family, and wishing her the speediest possible recovery.”

Cross-party politicians have also posted messages online, including former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson and Lib Dem MSP Alex-Cole Hamilton.