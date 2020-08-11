Appeal to track down parents after young girl found alone in Lewisham

A girl has been found on her own in Lewisham. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Ewan Quayle

An appeal has been launched to find the parents of a young girl who was found by herself in Lewisham.

The girl was found by a member of the public in the London borough on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to collect her from Ravensbourne Road just before 5pm and are trying to find her parents.

Officers say the girl is unable to communicate her name or address, prompting a difficult search to find the girl's family.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to Ravensbourne Road, SE6 at around 16:45hrs on Tuesday, 11 August, after the girl was discovered by a member of the public.

They added: "She is safe and well and being looked after by officers."

Officers urged anyone who recognises the girl to call 101 quoting reference Cad 6111/11Aug.