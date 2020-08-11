Appeal to track down parents after young girl found alone in Lewisham

11 August 2020, 19:59

A girl has been found on her own in Lewisham
A girl has been found on her own in Lewisham. Picture: Metropolitan Police
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

An appeal has been launched to find the parents of a young girl who was found by herself in Lewisham.

The girl was found by a member of the public in the London borough on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to collect her from Ravensbourne Road just before 5pm and are trying to find her parents.

Officers say the girl is unable to communicate her name or address, prompting a difficult search to find the girl's family.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to Ravensbourne Road, SE6 at around 16:45hrs on Tuesday, 11 August, after the girl was discovered by a member of the public.

They added: "She is safe and well and being looked after by officers."

Officers urged anyone who recognises the girl to call 101 quoting reference Cad 6111/11Aug.

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

A-level students in England will be able to use mock exam grades to get into to university

A-level students in England can use mock exam grades to get into university
The Tate Modern was among the venues to join the We Make Events: Red Alert demonstration

Arts venues light up in 'Red Alert' to Government over live events industry
Tributes have been paid to Danielle Chilvers after she died saving her youngest son from the sea

Tributes paid to loving mum who died rescuing son from sea

The UK is heading for a recession due to the coronavirus pandemic

What is a recession and is the UK heading for one?

Leaders in Oldham have warned of tough new restrictions if the infection rate continues to rise

Pendle and Oldham 'heading for stricter lockdown' as coronavirus infection rate jumps
University clearing is expected to be a 'scramble' this year

University clearing 2020: What to expect and how to secure a place