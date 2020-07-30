Argos stops printing iconic catalogue after almost 50 years

It was the most popular publication in Europe at its peak, but now the iconic Argos catalogue is being scrapped after almost 50 years
By Ewan Somerville

Argos is to stop printing its iconic catalogue after almost 50 years.

The retail giant said that online shopping offers "greater convenience" than the catalogue, which launched in 1973.

More than one billion copies of the book were printed, and it was the most popular publication in Europe during its heyday, a staple feature of many households.

But its decline accelerated as demand for online shopping sites such as Amazon grew. Even in-store, Argos has replaced its book with digital tablets.

Coronavirus has ravaged the high street with numerous retailers struggling to attract buyers, while the publishing industry has also been hit hard.

Argos has phased out its in-store catalogues for digital tablets in recent years
Two editions of the Argos catalogue were printed each year, with celebrities including Holly Willoughby, Alan Carr and Arnold Schwarzenegger having plugged products on its pages.

Mark Given, chief marketing officer at Sainsbury’s, which owns Argos, said: “Over the decades the Argos catalogue has charted the nation’s changing tastes and trends in everything from must-have toys to the latest gadgets and devices.

“Just as our customers’ tastes have changed over the years, so have their shopping habits. We are seeing an increasing shift towards digital shopping, using our mobile app, website and in-store browsers.

"Closing the book on the catalogue will help us focus on delivering exciting and inspiring digital shopping experiences to meet the changing needs of our customers.”

