Aya Hachem: Police say teenager killed outside Lidl was 'innocent passerby'

Aya Hachem died on Sunday. Picture: Facebook

By Maddie Goodfellow

A teenager killed outside a Lidl in Blackburn was "an innocent passerby", police have said.

Aya Hachem, 19, was killed outside a Lidl in Blackburn just 100 metres from her family home.

She is said to have been shot from a car window at around 3pm on Sunday, after she had left the house to go shopping.

DCC Terry Woods, of Lancashire Police, called her death an "appalling and senseless attack" and said her family are "distraught".

He said: "This was an appalling and senseless attack on an innocent young woman, whose life was cut short while she was simply out doing some shopping.

“First and foremost our condolences are with her family, who have lost their daughter during the holy month of Ramadan.

“In the last 24 hours we have learnt that Aya was a much-loved family member and friend who was enjoying her studies at the University of Salford. She also gave her time to being a young trustee of the Children’s Society.

"For her life to have been cut short like this is unthinkable and her family are understandably utterly distraught."