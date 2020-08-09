Emergency services conducting major search for girl, 8, missing in river at Balloch

Emergency services were alerted at 6.46pm and remain near the River Leven in Balloch. Picture: Twitter

By Matt Drake

Scottish emergency services are conducting an urgent search and rescue operation for an eight-year-old girl who went missing in water.

Emergency services were alerted at 6.46pm and remain near the River Leven in Balloch.

Police said they were currently conducting a search for a child in the water.

In a statement on Twitter, West Dumbartonshire Police said: "Officers in Dunbarton are currently dealing with an ongoing police incident near Balloch Bridge.

"Whilst inquiries are carried out the Balloch Road, between the junctions at Ben Lomond Way and Dalvait Road, is closed.

"We would ask the public to please avoid the area where possible."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were alerted at 6.46pm on Sunday, August 9 to reports of a person in the water in Balloch.

"Operations control mobilised two appliances and two water rescue units to the scene at Balloch Bridge.

"Firefighters currently remain on the scene working to assist their emergency service partners."