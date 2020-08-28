Bank holiday weekend of protests and road blocks planned by Extinction Rebellion

Demonstrators on Westminster Bridge, during an Extinction Rebellion (XR) protest in Westminster, London. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Airports will be targeted and roads will be blocked according to environmental protest group Extinction Rebellion who plan to protest across the UK this bank holiday weekend.

The group brought London to a halt during April 2019 when they sought to occupy large parts of London. The group blockaded bridges and brought parts of the capital to a standstill.

Now the group is planning a "regional rebellion" which will start on Friday and last the four days of the long weekend.

London, Manchester, Bristol, Cardiff and Leeds are all areas XR has claimed they will demonstrate in.

The protests are being held in advance of larger-scale demonstrations planned for London, Manchester and Cardiff on September 1.

The group has said their ethos will be "non-violent direct action" with campaigners carrying out roadblocks, marches, sit-ins, bike rides and picnics.

XR supporters will also be encouraged to protest digitally, and urged to phone their MPs and "institutions of power".

Anneka Sutcliffe, from XR Actions Circle, said a "few thousand" people had indicated on Facebook they would join the London events, but numbers were expected to be lower than at demonstrations held in October.

Converging marches will start from Tate Britain, Trafalgar Square, Buckingham Palace, Westminster Cathedral and Smithfield Market.

Other protests will include a roadblock on Prince Street Bridge in Bristol, a mass bike ride from Brighton to London, banner drops and rallies against the expansion of Luton Airport and the aviation industry at Gatwick Airport.

Avon and Somerset Police said the Clifton Suspension Bridge would close from midnight on Thursday because of the Bristol protest, and could be shut until 6am on Tuesday at the earliest.

Acting Chief Inspector Rob Cheeseman said: "We cannot risk any protest activity impacting on the bridge which is currently used by around 10,000 to 12,000 vehicles every day, in addition to pedestrians and cyclists.

"We know from experience that Extinction Rebellion have engaged in disruptive tactics which have not been disclosed in advance to our liaison officers and we have to take all necessary steps to mitigate the impact this action could have on the safety of the public using the bridge."



Late on Thursday, XR Youth said two members had blocked the bridge, securing themselves to the structure, and intending to stay there all night.

But police said two women were arrested just before 11pm and the bridge was now closed to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians.

Dr Chris Newman, a GP and founder of Doctors for XR, told reporters on Thursday they were aware of the health risks of public gatherings and had cancelled previous protest plans.

"Everyone in XR that I've spoken to is extremely mindful of the risks and we're all concerned about health risks. That's why we're here, because climate change is a health issue as much as anything," he said.

"So everyone will be pushing very hard for all XR participants to be obeying Government rules with social distancing, with them avoiding protests if they're unwell, or if they have to isolate."

Clare Farrell, a co-founder of the XR movement, said the Covid-19 crisis "has shown us that things can change very, very rapidly when people realise that there is an existential threat to human life and if we took climate change as seriously as this pandemic then we are surely capable of making massive changes very, very rapidly".

The protests will coincide with the Government introducing hefty fines for anyone organising gatherings that breach social distancing rules from Friday.



The Home Office said earlier this month: "Those facilitating or organising illegal raves, unlicensed music events, or any other unlawful gathering of 30 people or more may face a £10,000 fine."

On Wednesday, police said XR co-founder Roger Hallam and four others had been charged with conspiracy to cause criminal damage.

Hallam, 54, of Wandsworth in south-west London, Diana Warner, 61, from Bristol, Ferhat Ulusu, 42, of Hackney in east London, Holly Brentall, 28, of Haringey in north London, and Steven Nunn, 56, of Telford have been remanded in custody ahead of appearing at Wood Green Crown court next month.

An XR spokeswoman said four of the five, apart from Nunn, were connected to the group.