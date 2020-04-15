Banksy releases latest graffiti artwork during coronavirus lockdown

Banksy has released his latest work ... from his bathroom. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Graffiti artist Banksy has released his latest piece of work that shows a group of rats causing havoc in his bathroom.

The anonymous artist, better known for his street work, has been forced to adapt his usual practice because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Banksy posted five images on his Instagram page, with the amusing caption: "My wife hates it when I work from home."

The pictures show a mischief of rats - a common feature in his previous work - up to no good in his bathroom.

One can be seen hanging on the light switch, another is running on a toilet roll and unravelling it below, and another even appears to be urinating in the toilet.

Posted on Wednesday evening, the pictures have already amassed more than 1.1 million likes and almost 14,000 comments.

Another rat can be seen in the mirror - which looks like it has been pushed into a wonky position by a rat receiving a piggy-back - appearing to be tallying up the number of days on lockdown in red lipstick.

Elsewhere, toilet roll has been sprawled out across the scene and toothpaste has seemingly been sprayed up against the wall.