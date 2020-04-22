Banksy's Girl with a Pierced Eardrum mural given protective face mask

22 April 2020, 17:56 | Updated: 22 April 2020, 17:59

The mural, left, in October 2014 after being defaced, and right, with a face mask
The mural, left, in October 2014 after being defaced, and right, with a face mask. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A famous Banksy mural in Bristol has been adorned with a face mask.

The mural Girl with a Pierced Eardrum, which appeared in 2014, has been given a blue protective face mask, as the UK battles the coronavirus crisis.

The famous mural was given a face mask
The famous mural was given a face mask. Picture: PA

It is not known who carried out the modification to the famous work of art.

Banksy recently posted a new work created inside the coronavirus lockdown, depicting rats wreaking havoc in his bathroom.

The caption on the pictures read: "My wife hates it when I work from home."

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

An elderly woman

Care home virus death figures ‘an underestimate’, says chief medical officer
Screen grab of Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty

Possibility of coronavirus vaccine in next year ‘incredibly small’
Vaughan Gething

Wales’s health minister heard swearing at colleague during virtual sitting
Coronavirus social distancing

Be prepared for coronavirus restrictions to last the year, medical chief warns
Baby Wilf Howells

Woman thanks NHS staff after giving birth in supermarket car park
Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale donates £500,000 to hospital where he was born