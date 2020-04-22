Banksy's Girl with a Pierced Eardrum mural given protective face mask
22 April 2020, 17:56 | Updated: 22 April 2020, 17:59
A famous Banksy mural in Bristol has been adorned with a face mask.
The mural Girl with a Pierced Eardrum, which appeared in 2014, has been given a blue protective face mask, as the UK battles the coronavirus crisis.
It is not known who carried out the modification to the famous work of art.
Banksy recently posted a new work created inside the coronavirus lockdown, depicting rats wreaking havoc in his bathroom.
The caption on the pictures read: "My wife hates it when I work from home."