Banksy's Girl with a Pierced Eardrum mural given protective face mask

The mural, left, in October 2014 after being defaced, and right, with a face mask. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A famous Banksy mural in Bristol has been adorned with a face mask.

The mural Girl with a Pierced Eardrum, which appeared in 2014, has been given a blue protective face mask, as the UK battles the coronavirus crisis.

The famous mural was given a face mask. Picture: PA

It is not known who carried out the modification to the famous work of art.

Banksy recently posted a new work created inside the coronavirus lockdown, depicting rats wreaking havoc in his bathroom.

The caption on the pictures read: "My wife hates it when I work from home."