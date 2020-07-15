BBC announces further cuts to news output including Andrew Neil show

Andrew Neil's political discussion show has been axed. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The BBC has announced a further 70 job cuts in news output and has cancelled the Andrew Neil show.

Earlier this year the corporation announced 450 job cuts.

The broadcaster said that increased financial pressure on the BBC because of the pandemic means the total number of job losses in BBC News will rise to around 520.

The latest cuts mean the end of the political discussion programme the Andrew Neil show, however the BBC said they were looking at giving him a new interview programme.

The BBC said in a statement: "We remain committed to Andrew Neil's in-depth interviews (as well as the Budget, US Election and other Specials).

"The Andrew Neil Show will not be returning but we're in discussions about a new interview series on BBC One."

Director of BBC News and Current Affairs Fran Unsworth said: "Covid-19 has changed all of our lives. We are still covering the most challenging story of our lifetimes.

"During this crisis audiences have turned to BBC News in their millions and I'm incredibly proud of what we, as a team, have been able to achieve.

"But if we don't make changes, we won't be sustainable. This crisis has led us to re-evaluate exactly how we operate as an organisation. And our operation has been underpinned by the principles we set out earlier this year - fewer stories, more targeted and with more impact.

"We're aiming to reach everyone, every day. For BBC News to thrive, and for us to continue to serve all our audiences, we have to change."