UK beaches packed for another day despite social distancing measures

By Nick Hardinges

Beaches across the UK were packed for another day despite social distancing measures remaining in place.

On Monday, new social distancing measures were introduced in England allowing groups of up to six people to meet and exercise outdoors together as long as they observe social distancing rules, such as staying two metres apart.

However, beaches across the country remained packed on Tuesday as sunbathers turned out in their thousands to bask in the hot weather.

On Bournemouth beach in Dorset, pictures and videos show large groups of people seemingly disregarding social distancing measures put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Lots of people in Bournemouth clearly observing the new groups of 6 rule 🙃 I’ve been to the sea front 5/6 times in the last 2 weeks and not seen a single police officer - is it just a free for all now? @10DowningStreet @Bournemouthecho pic.twitter.com/DMpDiwqkSS — Sam (@SamBarbrooke) June 2, 2020

One social media user posted a photo of a group of far more than six people, with the sarcastic caption: "Lots of people in Bournemouth clearly observing the new groups of 6 rule.

"I’ve been to the sea front 5/6 times in the last 2 weeks and not seen a single police officer - is it just a free for all now?"

The same user also uploaded a video, asking: "Pandemic? What pandemic?"

RNLI lifeguard patrols were seen on the waters along the beach in Bournemouth, while people were walking freely along the pier and promenade that are both lined with signs reminding people to stay two metres apart.

One image showed a police officer patrolling the beach, while other people were seen revelling in the summer sun and jumping into the sea.

Bournemouth beach in Dorset was packed again despite social distancing measures still being in place. Picture: PA

A swimmer jumps into the sea in Bournemouth. Picture: PA

A group of what appears to be roughly 10 people playing volleyball on Bournemouth beach. Picture: PA

In Southend-on-Sea in Essex, families and friends were seen gathering along a crowded beach despite the public being reminded to continue following social distancing rules following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

But the good weather proved too tempting for hundreds of people in the resort town.

Essex. Picture: PA

People enjoying the good weather on the beach at Southend-on-Sea in Essex. Picture: PA

However, at Birling Gap in East Sussex, beach-goers appeared to be following social distancing measures more closely.

A stunning shot of the white Seven Sisters chalk cliffs show sunbathers spread across the pebble beach.

Sunbathers appearing to abide by social distancing measures at Birling Gap, East Sussex. Picture: PA

Groups of people on Crawfordsburn beach in County Down, despite the coronavirus restrictions. Picture: PA

In Northern Ireland, groups of up to six people have been able to meet for two weeks so long as they keep two metres away from one another.

However, visits to friends and family members inside their homes are still banned, in an effort to halt the virus spreading any further.

But pictures have shown groups of people gathering at Crawfordsburn beach in County Down despite the restrictions.

